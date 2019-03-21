15 of the lowest-calorie chicken nuggets you can find at the grocery store, ranked

caption Some varieties of chicken nuggets contain fewer calories than others. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

Chicken nuggets are a popular food that can be part of any healthy diet when they are consumed in moderation.

INSIDER rounded up some low-calorie varieties of chicken nuggets that can be purchased at the grocery store and ranked them by the number of calories per gram they contain.

Out of the store-bought nuggets we ranked, Perdue Harvestland Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets were the lowest-calorie option.

Chicken nuggets are beloved by many and, fortunately, they can be a part of any healthy diet when consumed in moderation. For those who are trying to make a more informed choice about which nuggets they purchase, INSIDER ranked some popular varieties of store-bought chicken nuggets based on how many calories they contain per gram.

Of course, it’s important to remember calories do not reflect the total nutritional value of a food.

Here are some popular varieties of store-bought chicken nuggets, ranked by the calorie content stated on the nutrition label of their packaging.

15. Tyson Chicken Nuggets (3 calories per gram)

Calories per serving size: Five pieces (90 grams) of nuggets are 270 calories.

Although they are still a low-calorie option for mindful nugget-lovers, Tyson’s standard chicken nuggets have more calories per gram than other varieties on this list. That being said, these Tyson nuggets have a short, fairly easy to understand ingredient list that health-conscious individuals might appreciate.

14. Foster Farms Breast Nuggets (2.75 calories per gram)

caption Foster Farms Breast Nuggets are sold frozen. source Wikimedia Commons/BrokenSphere [CC BY 3.0]

Calories per serving size: Four pieces (80 grams) of nuggets are 220 calories.

These nuggets are made using chicken that has been raised without added hormones or steroids, according to the Foster Farms website.

13. Ian’s Gluten-Free Breaded Chicken Nuggets (2.74 calories per gram)

Calories per serving size: Five pieces (84 grams) of nuggets are 230 calories.

Ian’s Gluten-Free Breaded Chicken Nuggets are one of the most allergy-friendly options on this list. These nuggets contain no traces of peanuts, soy, milk, or gluten, according to the company.

12. Tyson Gluten-Free Breaded Nuggets (2.66 calories per gram)

Calories per serving size: Four pieces (79 grams) of nuggets are 210 calories.

Tyson’s Gluten-Free Beaded Chicken Nuggets contain a few different gluten-free flours including corn flour, rice flour, and brown rice flour, according to the ingredients list.

11. Earth’s Best Baked Chicken Nuggets (2.62 calories per gram)

Calories per serving size: Three pieces (42 grams) of nuggets are 110 calories.

Earth’s Best Baked Chicken Nuggets contain no artificial colors or flavorings, according to the packaging materials.

10. Banquet Chicken Nuggets (2.59 calories per gram)

Calories per serving size: Six pieces (85 grams) of nuggets are 220 calories.

Banquet’s nuggets have been around for decades and they contain 100% natural chicken breast, according to the company.

9. Perdue Chicken Breast Nuggets (2.5 calories per gram)

caption These nuggets contain no preservatives. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

Calories per serving size: Four pieces (84 grams) of nuggets are 210 calories.

Perdue says these nuggets are free of preservatives and made using cage-free chickens that have been fed a vegetarian diet.

8. Earth’s Best Gluten-Free Baked Nuggets (2.38 calories per gram)

Calories per serving size: Three pieces (42 grams) of nuggets are 100 calories.

The gluten-free version of Earth’s Best Kids Baked Nuggets is a decent choice for a calorie-conscious consumer who is also sensitive to or intolerant to gluten.

7. Tyson Panko-Breaded Nuggets (2.35 calories per gram)

Calories per serving size: Five pieces (85 grams) of nuggets are 200 calories.

These white-meat nuggets are exclusively sold at Costco.

6. Applegate Naturals Chicken Nuggets (2.24 calories per gram)

Calories per serving size: Six pieces (85 grams) of nuggets are 190 calories.

Applegate Naturals says its nuggets are dairy-free, making them a great option for those with dairy allergies or sensitivities.

5. Perdue Simply Smart Organics Lightly Breaded Chicken Nuggets (2.04 calories per gram)

Calories per serving size: Six pieces (93 grams) of nuggets are 190 calories.

These nuggets from Perdue’s Simply Smart Organic line are lightly breaded and shaped like dinosaurs.

4. Applegate Naturals Gluten-Free Chicken Nuggets (1.9 calories per gram)

Calories per serving size: Six pieces (84 grams) of nuggets are 160 calories.

Unlike the standard version of these nuggets, the gluten-free variety is breaded with organic rice flour, according to the ingredients list. Applegate Naturals says these nuggets contain no dairy, which makes them a great option for those who are sensitive to or allergic to dairy.

3. Trader Joe’s Chicken Breast Nuggets (1.75 calories per gram)

caption They’re gluten-free. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

Calories per serving size: Four pieces (114 grams) of nuggets are 200 calories.

These nuggets, which Trader Joe’s packages as gluten-free, are one of the more lower-calorie options on the list.

Read More: 10 incredible foods you can only get at Trader Joe’s

2. Bell & Evans Organic, Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets (1.7 calories per gram)

Calories per serving size: 4 ounces (112 grams) of nuggets are 190 calories.

The Bell & Evans Organic, Breaded Chicken Nuggets are also organic and gluten-free, according to the company.

1. Perdue Harvestland Organic Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets (1.67 calories per gram)

Calories per serving size: Four pieces (96 grams) of nuggets are 160 calories.

These nuggets have the lowest calories per gram out of all of the nuggets on this list, based on nutrition label information. According to Perdue, this option is organic as well as antibiotic-free.