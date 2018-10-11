7 Chipotle hacks that can cut calories from your order

caption You can still eat at Chipotle on a reduced-calorie diet. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

There are few restaurants quite like Chipotle. It’s a popular favorite amongst many, and its customizable options make it so that anyone can eat there, regardless of dietary restrictions. But have you ever wondered how many calories are in your go-to Chipotle meal?

As you might have guessed, many Chipotle favorites are calorie-packed. So if you’re looking to maintain a reduced-calorie diet, here are a few adjustments you can make to your usual order the next time you’re at the chain.

Ask for “light” toppings or fillings.

Most of us enjoy Chipotle due to the endless options for customization. One way you can customize your meal – and the calories that come with it – is by simply asking for “light” toppings or fillings. This will encourage them to give you less cheese, rice, or sour cream, so you can pile on the veggies and protein instead.

The portions at Chipotle are generally generous, so opting for “light” servings of the toppings may be closer to a more adequate serving anyways. According to a Business Insider report, Chipotle often serves larger-than-advertised portion sizes in many cases, excluding beans and protein.

Opt for a bowl.

As delicious as it may be, the flour tortilla used in a Chipotle burrito comes in at over 300 calories. Your best bet if you’re watching your calorie intake is skipping the tortilla entirely and getting a bowl instead.

The secret salad dressing has a lot of calories.

Chipotle’s secret salad dressing isn’t the healthiest option.

Though tasty, the dressing packs 220 calories in a two-ounce serving. If you’re trying to maintain a reduced-calorie diet, opt for salsa instead.

Split the chips.

The regular serving size of chips at Chipotle comes in at 570 calories, so for those on a diet, you’re better off splitting the chips with a friend, or saving half of them for later.

Order a side of taco shells in place of a side of chips.

If you want to add texture to your meal, reach for a side of taco shells instead. You can get three crispy corn tortillas for 200 calories, less than half the calorie content of a standard bag of chips.

Opt for hard shells over soft shells.

Along the same lines, an easy swap for those counting calories at Chipotle is opting for hard shell tacos over soft shells tortillas. An order of three soft flour tortillas packs 250 calories, while hard shells have just 200.

Change your protein source.

When counting calories, picking your protein source carefully is always a good habit, regardless of the restaurant you’re at.

If you’re looking for a low-calorie option at Chipotle, steak or sofritas are your best options with only 150 calories per four-ounce serving.

Of the two, steak contains more grams of protein per serving, so choose the lean protein source that’s best for you based on your goals.

