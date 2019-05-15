10 of the most filling foods you can eat on a low-carb diet

caption Ground beef is a great choice. source Shutterstock

It’s not hard to keep full while eating low carb.

Foods like ground beef are Atkins and low-carb friendly.

So are foods like avocado.

Much like the buzz-worthy ketogenic diet, one of the key principles of the Atkins diet is making sure you maintain a low carbohydrate intake in order to boost weight loss. And given the consumption of high-protein sources like salmon, Greek yogurt, and grass-fed beef, staying fuller longer is definitely one of the guaranteed perks of this diet, making it ideal for those who are looking to cut back on overeating and snacking.

But, if you aren’t too sure about what kind of satiating foods are compatible with the Atkins diet, we spoke to seven registered dietitians about amazing fat and protein-rich foods that will totally keep the fat burning action going. From pistachios to hard-boiled eggs, below are the most filling foods you can eat on the Atkins diet.

Add nuts to your shopping list

“Since the Atkins diet restricts carbohydrates, your best bet for filling foods are ones with plenty of healthy fats and fiber like nuts, which also include some plant protein,” said registered dietitian Maggie Moon, MS, RD. Almonds and pistachios are the two tree nuts highest in plant protein, she explained, but walnuts offer so many good omega-3 fats that they are worth throwing in the mix too.

Introduce seafood to your diet.

“Fish like salmon, tuna, anchovies, and sardines, offer brain-healthy (and filling healthy fats) fats as well as hunger-fighting protein,” Moon told INSIDER.

Eat the right breakfast.

“Eggs are always a great choice for mornings as is unsweetened Greek yogurt,” said registered dietitian Shana Spence, MS, RDN, CDN. These foods fill you up because of the high protein content without spiking your blood sugar, she added.

Ask for lettuce-wrapped burgers.

“Lettuce-wrapped burgers are Atkins-friendly and are usually available at all fast food and casual restaurants nowadays,” said registered dietitian Pat Baird, MA, RDN, FAND told INSIDER.

Fatty meat is definitely a filling Atkins-friendly food

“The most filling food for Atkins is grass-fed ground meat,” said sports nutritionist Tracee Gluhaich. She recommended making taco salads with cheddar cheese and guacamole. The combo of protein and fat is satiating and digests slowly, she explained, leaving you fuller longer.

Add sardines to your diet

Gluhaich suggested pairing sardines with chipotle mayo for a filling meal. Sardines are one of the healthiest kinds of fish because they have high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids, she said.

Don’t shy away from grains.

Even though Atkins is a low-carb diet, Spence said it’s OK to still eat a few grains. However, she stressed the importance of making sure they are whole grains like whole wheat, quinoa, or barley.

Make sure you are consuming the right protein sources.

“Some of the best foods that will keep you full are protein source foods,” said registered dietitian Emily Tills, RDN CDN. These include protein choices such as chicken breast, eggs, plain yogurt, hard-boiled eggs, and cheese, as these foods are lower in overall calories but are high in protein to aid in an increased feeling of fullness, she explained.

Make sure you are also consuming fat sources.

“Protein and fat actually take longer to digest so they are more filling,” said clinical administrative dietitian Rebecca Elbaum MPH, RD, CDN, CDE. Good choices of fats include avocado, nuts, and nut butter, she explained.

Keep volumetrics in mind as you plan your meals

“It’s always important to consider volumetrics,” said registered dietitian nutritionist Carly Johnston, MS, RDN, LDN. Loading up your meal with non-starchy vegetables (think spinach or broccoli) will help fill up your stomach for fewer calories, she explained.