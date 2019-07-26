7 delicious low-carb snacks you can take on the go

source Dang Foods Instagram

If you follow a low-carb diet, or even if you’re just trying to cut back on carbs a little, finding snacks while you’re out and about can be difficult.

To help you out, we rounded up a list of the most delicious low-carb snacks you can buy to take on the go – ones that won’t make you miss the carbs at all.

Carbohydrates, especially the refined kind, can cause blood sugar to temporarily spike, which explains why you feel that midday slump after enjoying a hefty serving of pasta for lunch. Whether you’re trying to avoid that energy crash or have other personal reasons why you’d like to lower your intake of carbs, a good place to start is with the snacks you carry around every day.

It’s generally easy to eat low-carb when you’re cooking meals for yourself or out at a restaurant. Natural, whole foods are always a reliable and healthy option. But when you’re traveling or just need some easy snacks to throw in your backpack before a long day, things can get a little trickier.

Luckily, there are plenty of delicious, portable low-carb snacks that don’t require an ounce of work on your part to prep. Whether you’re looking for some snacks that will stop the dreaded midday slump, or bites that comply with your lifestyle and dietary preferences, there are plenty of low-carb, packaged snack options out there. The best part is, these all actually taste good, so you’ll love them even if you love carbs, too.

You can find most of these snacks on Amazon or Thrive Market. Thrive Market is an online grocery with a selection of over 6,000 products from sustainable and organic brands. Most prices at Thrive Market are cheaper than you’ll find at other grocery stores, but you have to pay an annual membership fee of $59.95 to access these prices. New members can sign up for a free 30-day trial to see if Thrive Market is right for your lifestyle.

Keep reading for 7 of the best low-carb snacks that anyone will love:

Whisps

source Thrive Market

Imagine biting into a cheese cracker that is made with just one ingredient – cheese. These cheesy crisps, which are made of only cheese (though some flavors include other ingredients), are as good as they sound and cater to all cheese-lovers, low-carb or not. Eat straight out of the bag or use these as replacements for croutons, crackers, and chips. They’re a great gluten-free snack, and have a solid amount of protein and calcium too.

Nutrition info:

150 calories

1 gram carbs

11 grams fat

12 grams protein

0 grams fiber

Oloves

source Amazon

If you’re not a fan of the fruit (yes, technically an olive is a fruit) keep scrolling. If you are an olive appreciator, you’ll love these snack packs of delicious, natural pitted olives. It’s like picking up a jar of olives at your local market, minus all the liquid, so you can actually take these on the go and enjoy them without making a mess. Seasoning combinations like basil and garlic, lemon and rosemary, and chili and oregano make these a flavorful snack on their own, or a yummy addition to a cheese board or salad.

Nutrition info:

53 calories

0.3 grams carbs

5.5 grams fat

0.4 grams protein

0.6 grams fiber

Dang Keto Bar

source Thrive Market

When it comes to on-the-go snacks, protein bars are always a solid option, though many are carb-heavy. These bars from Dang are made with nuts and plant-based protein, made to fit keto and vegan diets alike. If the fun packaging doesn’t draw you to these bars, maybe the fun flavors – almond vanilla, lemon matcha, chocolate sea salt, and more – will entice you to give them a try.

Nutrition info:

210 calories

11 grams carbs

15 grams fat

9 grams protein

6 grams fiber

* Based off almond vanilla flavor, nutrition info for other flavors may vary slightly

Chomps

source Thrive Market

Chomps meat sticks are about as far from the gas-station staple as you can get. The ingredient list is clean and filled with natural ingredients you can actually pronounce, made with grass-fed beef, without nitrates, sugar, and GMOs. Each meat stick has 9 grams of protein to help fill you up between meals without loading up on carbs and sugar. Beef, turkey, and venison varieties are enough to satisfy all carnivores.

Nutrition info:

100 calories

0 grams carbs

6 grams fat

9 grams protein

0 grams fiber

*based off original beef, nutrition info for other meats may vary slightly

Gimme Organic Roasted Seaweed

source Amazon

Salty, crispy, and crunchy, seaweed snacks are a lighter alternative to a bag of potato chips. Made with just three ingredients – seaweed, sunflower oil, and salt – these are gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, and great for low-carb lifestyles. Add these sheets to salads, soups, or eat on their own for a nutrient-rich snack.

Nutrition info:

25 calories

1 gram carbs

2 grams fat

1 gram protein

1 gram fiber

Brami Lupini Snack

source Thrive Market

A healthy snack and something you’ve probably never tried before, Brami is bringing the lupini bean – a Mediterranean staple – to snack time in America. According to the brand, lupini is eaten often in Italy and is a legume most similar to edamame – except that it’s free of soy and is typically enjoyed cold. Brami takes these protein-rich beans, lightly pickles them in flavorful brines, and packs them in single-serve packages for healthy snacking on the go.

Nutrition info:

60 calories

7 grams carbs

1 grams fat

7 grams protein

7 grams fiber

4505 Meats Chicharrones

source Thrive Market

For an indulgent savory snack without the carbs, try the chicharrones from 4505 Meats. The meats used are humanely raised and sustainably sourced from small farms. Pork rinds are fried in batches so every bite has a light and crispy texture. Expect all the crunchiness of a chip, but with a lot more protein and no carbs at all.

Nutrition info: