17 jobs in the medical field that pay less than $100,000 per year

While many think working in the medical field means you’ll be earning a lot of money, there are plenty of medical professionals who make less than $100,000 per year.

Physical therapists, chiropractors, and prosthetists are not all taking home six figures.

Dental hygienists and registered nurses work alongside doctors, but are making significantly less, on average.

From orthodontists to surgeons, most doctors are making well over six figures. But there are some people in the medical field who are raking in less than $100,000.

Despite working alongside the doctors, some positions like registered nurses and dental hygienists, aren’t making even close to what their fellow medical experts are earning, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Turns out, working in the medical field doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be making a lot of money.

These are all the medical professionals who are making less than doctors, on average:

Physical therapists typically make $88,880 per year.

Physical therapists, who help rehabilitate patients to ensure mobility and reduce pain, earn around $42.73 an hour, on average. According to the BLS, there are currently 228,600 physical therapists employed in the US today.

Radiation therapists typically make $86,730 per year.

Radiation therapists typically provide radiation therapy for patients as prescribed by a radiologist, and earn around $41.70 an hour, on average. According to the BLS, there are currently 18,260 radiation therapists employed in the US today.

Chiropractors typically make $85,870 per year.

Chiropractors treat and care for a patient’s spine, pelvis, and musculoskeletal system. On average, they earn around $41.28 an hour. According to the BLS, there are currently 34,740 chiropractors employed in the US today.

Occupational therapists typically make $85,350 per year.

Occupational therapists, who help people with disabilities or developmental issues to complete daily activities and homemaking, earn around $41.04 an hour, on average. According to the BLS, there are currently 126,900 occupational therapists employed in the US today.

Audiologists typically make $82,210 per year.

Audiologists are professionals who help patients with hearing problems and disorders. They earn around $39.52 an hour, on average. According to the BLS, there are currently 13,300 audiologists employed in the US today.

Genetic counselors typically make $80,860 per year.

Genetic counselors, who study the genetic history of a family to determine any inherited diseases or birth defects, earn around $38.88 an hour, on average. According to the BLS, there are currently 2,640 genetic counselors employed in the US today.

Speech-language pathologists typically make $80,700 per year.

Speech-language pathologists typically work with patients who have speech and voice disorders. They earn around $38.80 an hour, on average. According to the BLS, there are currently 146,900 speech-language pathologists employed in the US today.

Therapists typically make $79,530 per year.

Therapists, who help patients choose better behaviors by setting goals, tracking progress, and observing results, earn around $38.24 an hour, on average. According to the BLS, there are currently 687,790 therapists employed in the US today.

Nuclear medicine technologists typically make $78,870 per year.

Nuclear medicine technologists administer radioactive drugs to patients to help create a clear picture during a scan, and they earn around $37.92 an hour, on average. According to the BLS, there are currently 18,810 nuclear medicine technologists employed in the US today.

Registered nurses typically make $75,510 per year.

Registered nurses, who typically care for patients by administering drugs, tracking progress, and assisting in other medical duties, earn around $36.30 an hour, on average. According to the BLS, there are currently 2,951,960 RNs employed in the US today.

Dental hygienists typically make $75,500 per year.

Dental hygienists assist the dentist in cleaning patients’ teeth while also looking for signs of any oral disease. These professionals earn around $36.30 an hour, on average. According to the BLS, there are currently 215,150 dental hygienists employed in the US today.

Occupational health and safety specialists typically make $74,940 per year.

Occupational health and safety specialists, who create plans and programs to eliminate worker’s exposure to environmental hazards in the workplace, earn around $36.03 an hour, on average. According to the BLS, there are currently 88,390 occupational health and safety specialists employed in the US today.

Diagnostic medical sonographers typically make $73,860 per year.

Diagnostic medical sonographers perform ultrasounds to help doctors diagnose patients. On average, they earn around $35.51 an hour. According to the BLS, there are currently 71,130 diagnostic medical sonographers employed in the US today.

Orthotists and prosthetists typically earn $73,860 per year.

Orthotists and prosthetists, who design and fit prostheses to a differently bodied patient, earn around $35.51 an hour, on average. According to the BLS, there are currently 8,830 orthotists and prosthetists employed in the US today.

Respiratory therapists typically make $62,500 per year.

Respiratory therapists are those who treat patients with breathing disorders. They earn around $30.05 an hour, on average. According to the BLS, there are currently 129,600 respiratory therapists employed in the US today.

Dietitians and nutritionists typically make $61,210 per year.

Dietitians and nutritionists, who create eating plans to promote healthy habits and prevent disease, earn around $29.43 an hour, on average. According to the BLS, there are currently 64,670 dietitians and nutritionists employed in the US today.

Exercise physiologists typically earn $54,760 per year.

Exercise physiologists create fitness programs that help increase muscular strength and flexibility. These professionals earn around $26.33 an hour, on average. According to the BLS, there are currently 6,740 exercise physiologists employed in the US today.