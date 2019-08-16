A look back at Lowe’s journey from small family hardware store to retail giant

The modern-day Lowe’s describes itself as the world’s second largest home-improvement retailer.

In the wider world of retail, it’s the big blue rival to Home Depot’s orange cohort. For its customers, it’s a local big-box store that offers the assortment of hardware options necessary for home projects.

But how did Lowe’s get its start?

Well, the home-improvement chain can trace its roots all the way back to 1921. Throughout its history, Lowe’s has undergone a number of important transitional phases, which have helped the company to morph into the home-improvement retailer we all know today.

Here’s a look at the history of Lowe’s: