How Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison went from making $4.35 an hour as a Target security guard to running the second biggest home-improvement retailer in the US

caption Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison spent years at major retailers including Home Depot and JCPenney. source Pool / Getty Images

Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison left JCPenney to take over the home-improvement retailer during the summer of 2018.

But before he ran JCPenney, he worked for years at major retailers like Home Depot and Target.

Take a look at how Ellison went from a college-aged security guard at Target to the CEO of a major retailer.

Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison can draw on his many years of retail experience.

Not only has the longtime executive held plenty of leadership positions over the course of his career, but he also knows what it’s like to work as a store employee at places like Target.

Ellison became CEO of Lowe’s in 2018. There, he makes a base annual salary of $1.45 million with $6 million worth of restricted stock options, according to the Charlotte Business Journal. But as a college student, he started out with a part-time security gig at Target, which only paid $4.35 an hour.

Here’s a look inside Ellison’s career:

Ellison grew up in Brownsville, Tennessee, with his parents and six siblings. Ellison told the Dallas Morning News that as a middle child, he was a “a born peacekeeper.”

caption Brownsville, Tennessee. source Thomas R Machnitzki/Wikipedia Commons

Speaking to the audience at the National Retail Federation’s 2019 Big Show, the Lowe’s CEO said that growing up in rural Tennessee, “I could go out in my front yard and look to the north, south, east, and west and see nothing that looked like success.”

caption Marvin Ellison. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

But Ellison added that his parents, who worked as sharecroppers, encouraged him and his six siblings to “not to allow your surroundings to limit your vision of the future.” As a result, Ellison said he “always had the desire to do more.”

As a child, Ellison recalled occasionally visiting JCPenney — the company he would later helm — with his mom. But the family could only shop there for special events like Christmas or Easter.

caption Marvin Ellison. source JCPenney/Youtube

“My mother was a master at stretching the dollar,” he later told TV station WREG. “I really identify with the customers because that customer is my mother.”

caption Inside a JCPenney. source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

As a child, Ellison also performed in his family’s gospel group, and he’s kept up that musicality all these years later.

caption Ellison sang with his siblings growing up. source Brandon Giesbrecht/Flickr

According to Emory University’s business publication, the longtime retail executive’s hobbies include “reading, studying presidential history and playing the bass guitar.”

caption Ellison can play the bass guitar. source John Clift/Wikimedia Commons

He’s also spoke about how his faith has served as his personal “anchor” — especially on particularly bad days. “The thing that I’ve found in my life that’s allowed me to be successful is I’ve always believed in something greater than myself,” he said at the NRF’s 2019 Big Show.

caption Marvin Ellison. source Black Enterprise / Youtube

“What do you lean on on those days where self-doubt creeps in and you’re not achieving the success you hope that you would?” he added. “For me, my religious foundations allows for me to have something that grounds me.”

caption Marvin Ellison. source Larry & Tiz Huch / Youtube

Ellison attended the University of Memphis, where he met his future wife, Sharyn. Today, the couple has two children together. Ellison has also spoken about making time for his family.

caption The University of Memphis. source BenSherman/Wikimedia Commons

After winning the 76th Annual Father of the Year Awards in 2017, Ellison said that he and Sharyn make the “painstaking” effort of coordinating their calendars so that he can “ensure that I have a lot of accessibility to my children.”

caption Marvin Ellison. source Larry & Tiz Huch/Youtube

College is also the time when Ellison landed his first job at a major US retailer. He had to work his way through school in order to afford tuition, room and board, and textbooks.

caption The University of Memphis. source Excirial/Wikimedia Commons

After tackling gigs as a janitor, truck driver, warehouse operator, and convenience store clerk, Ellison snagged a job as a part-time security guard at a Target store in Memphis. He earned $4.35 an hour.

Despite the low pay, Ellison told the Charlotte Observer that the job was “the best thing that ever happened to me.” The role got him in the door at Target and, ultimately, gave him an employee’s perspective of a massive retail business.

caption Ellison previously worked at Target. source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Ellison went on to spend 15 years rising through the ranks at Target. But, as he told the audience at the NRF’s 2019 Big Show, he harbored major ambitions and a general “intellectual curiosity” pertaining to the wider world of retail.

caption Ellison worked at Target for over a decade. source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

As a result, he ended up making “lateral moves” rather than simply seeking out promotions even “if it meant I would have to transfer to a different department without making more money or getting an important title.” Those moves would ultimately land him at Home Depot in 2002.

Three years later, Ellison earned his MBA from Emory University.

caption Emory University. source Mav/Wikimedia Commons

At Home Depot, Ellison was ultimately promoted to the role of executive vice president of US stores, a role that he held from 2008 to 2014.

Then, in 2014, JCPenney came knocking. Ellison was named CEO of the department-store chain. The company’s then-chairman Thomas Engibous told USA Today that the new top executive was “the right CEO to lead the next stage of JCPenney’s growth.”

caption Ellison previously served as JCPenney’s CEO. source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

As the CEO of JCPenney, Ellison met with President Donald Trump to raise concerns about the administration’s border tax policies.

caption Marvin Ellison meets with US President Donald Trump. source SAUL LOEB / Getty Images

Then, just a few years after taking over at JCPenney, Ellison made yet another major move.

caption Ellison didn’t stick around JCPenney for very long. source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

In May 2018, news broke that Ellison would be leaving JCPenney to become CEO of home-improvement retailer Lowe’s.

caption Ellison now runs Lowe’s. source Joe Raedle / Getty Images

And how does the relatively new CEO of Lowe’s feel about having the chance to run his one-time competitor?

caption Ellison gained years of experience at Home Depot. source Scott Olson / Getty Images

“It was an incredible honor and a blessing to have the opportunity to lead a company like Lowe’s, a company with a great brand, a company with a great balance sheet, a company with over 300,000 associates,” Ellison said at the NRF’s 2019 Big Show.