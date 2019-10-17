15 fun Christmas decorations from Lowe’s to deck out your entire home

source Lowe’s

After being pleasantly surprised by Lowe’s great selection of artificial Christmas trees, we knew we’d find an impressive amount of decorations there too.

But there are hundreds of ornaments, stockings, lights, and more, across different styles and prices, so it can be overwhelming.

Here are our top 15 Christmas decorations you can buy at Lowe’s.

Lowe’s isn’t the first place we’d go to for Christmas decorations, but we were pleasantly surprised by its selection of Christmas trees so we knew that its decorations would be impressive. We weren’t wrong.

The home improvement store stocks hundreds of Christmas ornaments, stockings, lights, and more to deck your home for the holidays. From traditional wreaths and stockings to animated tree toppers and skiing nutcrackers, the decorations at Lowe’s are by no means lacking options.

With a selection this extensive, it can be difficult to figure out where to start. To help, we’ve picked 15 of the best Christmas decorations you can buy at Lowe’s this year.

If you need more Christmas décor inspiration for tree skirts, tree stands, ornaments, and more, check out some of our buying guides:

A pack of 101 gold and silver ornaments

source Lowe’s

This huge pack of gold and silver shatterproof ball ornaments will look great on the tree with or without other trimming. The amount of ornaments is also helpful for decorating larger trees.

A Christmas wreath dotted with lights

source Lowe’s

Welcome your guests with this outdoor Christmas wreath. It requires an outlet, but at least that’ll mean the wreath will be lit all night long.

A classic Christmas stocking

source Lowe’s

Nothing screams Christmas more than a red velvet stocking, but the addition of gold bells trimming the white cuff gives the classic look a fun touch.

A snowman sculpture with lights for the front yard

source Lowe’s

This cheerful snowman is a fun and festive addition to any yard. The textured tinsel looks realistic, and it even has an adorable scarf.

An animated tree topper

source Lowe’s

Plug in this tree topper and watch Santa and his sleigh circle your tree. It’s lightweight and attaches to your tree via Velcro.

A pine-scented tree ornament

source Scentsicles

If you have an artificial tree but want that fresh-tree smell, try a scented ornament stick like this. It’s safer than burning candles and the slim profile means you can hide it between branches, or even behind wreaths.

A mini carousel that actually spins

source Lowe’s

This carousel plays 25 classic Christmas carols and actually spins. My family has had one of these for the past 17 years and it still works as well as it did when we first got it.

A gold Christmas tree collar

source Lowe’s

A gold tree collar will replace your annoying tree skirt that always shifts out of place. It’ll also add glamour and elegance to your tree, real or artificial.

A fun printed throw pillow

source Lowe’s

Antlers and ornaments are printed onto one side of this festive pillow while the other features gray faux fur for extra coziness.

A wreath with a lantern in the middle

source Lowe’s

Faux pine cones, berries, and greenery help dress up an otherwise traditional wreath. The black lantern in the middle lights up via batteries.

Color-changing candy cane pathway markers

source Lowe’s

This set of eight candy cane pathway markers will light up doorways, driveways, or stairs. Download the Orchestra of Lights app to control the 140 effects and six pre-set songs, or enable Bluetooth to play your own songs.

A short Christmas tree for your doorway

source Lowe’s

Welcome family and friends with a short potted tree right by the front door. Plug it into an outlet and use the included control to switch between white and multicolor lights.

A skiing nutcracker

source Lowe’s

This skiing nutcracker is a slightly different variation of the traditional nutcracker and makes a fun addition to your Christmas decor.

A string of mini Christmas lights

source Lowe’s

Max out on the cozy vibes with a string of 150 white LED lights that provide up to 20,000 hours of constant light – meaning, you can use this for years.

An inflatable Santa and his reindeer

source Lowe’s

Set the scene on your front yard or even your roof with an inflatable of Santa and his reindeer, led by none other than the beloved Rudolph. LED lights add a soft glow, and yes, there is a red one just for Rudolph’s nose.