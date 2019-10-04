Lowe’s has a huge selection of artificial Christmas trees — here are 11 of our favorites

source GettyImages

Lowe’s stocks an endless amount of home improvement items, but also has hundreds of Christmas trees for every price and vibe you’re going for.

Styles include pre-lit and unlit trees that fit tabletops or 12-foot-tall spaces, and some just start at $13.53.

Here are 11 great artificial Christmas trees you can buy at Lowe’s this year.

While nothing compares to having a freshly cut Christmas tree for the holidays, having an artificial one comes somewhat close.

Artificial trees can be reused each year, are typically easy to assemble, and are easy to take down and store. Lowe’s offers a selection of great artificial Christmas trees alongside its many aisles of home improvement supplies.

There are literally hundreds of different Christmas trees in all sizes, colors, and prices (some even start at just $13.53), so to cut down on endless scrolling, here are 11 of our top artificial Christmas trees from Lowe’s.

And if you need additional Christmas décor inspiration for tree skirts, tree stands, ornaments, and more, check out some of our buying guides:

An 8-inch tinsel Christmas tree

source Lowe’s

This 8-inch-tall tinsel tree has red and silver branches and comes in a color-coordinated pot, making it perfect for tabletops. There are five green lights sprinkled throughout the battery-operated tree.

Tree height: 8 inches

Base diameter: 13 inches (potted)

Light count: 5

A spruce tree with 500 color changing lights

source Lowe’s

This 7.5-foot Colorado spruce tree has 500 miniature LED warm white and multicolor lights for a super classic holiday look.

Tree height: 7.5 feet

Base diameter: 20 inches

Light count: 500

A slim Christmas tree with clear lights

source Lowe’s

Resembling a Carolina pine, this slim tree has mixed bristles, cashmere branch tips, pine cones, and 600 lights. Even if you don’t add in ornaments, the tree would look super festive.

Tree height: 7.5 feet

Base diameter: 31 inches

Light count: 600

A 3-foot fir Christmas tree with clear lights

source Lowe’s

Standing at just 3 feet, this artificial Kingswood fir tree is great for tabletops and smaller spaces. A metal tree stand is included and the 50 pre-strung lights will remain lit even if the bulb burns out.

Tree height: 3 feet

Base diameter: 21 inches

Light count: 50

A 12-foot Christmas Tree with 1,400 clear lights

source Lowe’s

This huge 12-foot fir tree is perfect for tall ceilings. It’s made with flame-resistant materials and comes with 1,400 clear lights.

Tree height: 12 feet

Base diameter: 83 inches

Light count: 1,400

A Christmas tree with 900 incandescent lights

source Lowe’s

This pre-lit artificial pine is a smaller, similar version of 12-foot-tall tree. Setting up this pre-lit tree takes as little as five minutes and all the cords are conveniently located inside of the tree pole, saving you time, effort, and a headache.

Tree height: 7.5 feet

Base diameter: 26 inches

Light count: 900

A Christmas tree with 435 colorful lights

source Lowe’s

This artificial spruce tree is way more fun than a traditional green tree with 435 twinkling smart LED lights that you can customize via app. Set up takes as little as five minutes.

Tree height: 7.5 feet

Base diameter: 26 inches

Light count: 435

A silver tinsel tree that pops up in seconds

source Lowe’s

This 6-foot-tall silver tinsel tree lights up with 250 mini lights and pops up in seconds for easy assembly.

Tree height: 6 feet

Base diameter: 24 inches

Light count: 250

A cedar Christmas tree with 100 clear lights

source Lowe’s

Strung with 100 clear lights, this 4-foot tall hickory cedar has the appearance of a freshly-cut tree from the forest. A steel plate base helps keep the tree stable and is ideal for displaying on the floor.

Tree height: 4 feet

Base diameter: 20 inches

Light count: 100

A slim fir Christmas tree requiring minimal setup

source Lowe’s

This 7.5-foot-tall Aspen fir tree comes pre-lit with 800 lights and is extremely easy to assemble. There’s just one cord that powers the whole tree and the pre-shaped branches require minimal effort to style and fluff.

Tree height: 7.5 feet

Base diameter: 20 inches

Light count: 350

A 9-foot Christmas tree with pine cones and clear smart lights

source Lowe’s

This 9-foot-tall artificial pine tree looks really full with 2,508 branch tips dusted in shimmer to resemble snow and frost. There are 1,350 pre-strung smart lights all over the tree and they’ll stay lit even if one bulb dies out.

Tree height: 9 feet

Base diameter: 66 inches

Light count: 1,350