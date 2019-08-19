A Lowe’s executive explains how the home-improvement retailer is making the most of its partnership with the NFL

Lowe’s is continuing to tout its status as the National Football League’s official home-improvement retail sponsor by offering shoppers over 10,000 team-branded products and helping a few families trick out their “homegate” spaces, just in time for the season’s kickoff.

The home-improvement retailer embarked on a multi-year partnership with the NFL in January, which offers the company both branding rights and marketing opportunities through the NFL.

Business Insider spoke to Lowe’s executive vice president of merchandising Bill Boltz about the team-up. He said that the company’s NFL kickoff events will help take this campaign “to the next level” when it comes to upping Lowe’s’ merchandising assortment in store and online and engaging with customers across the country.

“There isn’t really a better way to reach the customer than to be able to offer the kind of stuff that allows us to connect with them – the flags and the chairs and the canopies,” Boltz said.

When it comes to the NFL-branded goods, Boltz said that he views this as a chance to test and learn what connects with local markets. The product lineup will include canopies, flags, statues, rugs, pet jerseys and toys, license plates, grills, drinkware, and coolers. The NFL-branded merchandise can be found on Lowe’s website, while certain Lowe’s stores will also carry select items pertaining to local teams.

Lowe’s is also teaming up with the Carolina Panthers, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Philadelphia Eagles to help a few customers take their NFL viewing parties to the next level. As part of a YouTube series, Lowe’s and the aforementioned NFL teams will help three families renovate their properties to allow for an enhanced “homegating” experience.

The company built a “homegating” space in one Raleigh family’s backyard and remodeled a similar space in the home of a military family in Dallas. Lowe’s is also currently working on a “homegating” project for a family in Philadelphia.

“That’s all about demonstrating what customers can do to allow their home game to come to life when they’re supporting their favorite team,” Boltz said. “It’s just a cool way to connect.”

The home-improvement giant has also formed a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys. Lowe’s already has a partnership with the Carolina Panthers, given the retailer’s headquarters in Mooresville, North Carolina. Boltz said that Lowe’s found the Cowboys particularly appealing given the popularity of the team and the nature of Dallas itself.

“Dallas is a good market for us, for both the pro customer and the DIY customer,” Boltz said. “It also helps us reach a military veteran customers as well. It’s an opportunity for us to get all this learning outside of Carolina.”

What’s more, Boltz said the NFL partnership helps get store employees “fired up” on a local level.

“It’s about making sure that our associates … across the country live that experience that we’re trying to demonstrate – taking good care of the customer,” he said. “So that’s a pretty important part of what we’re doing as we head into 2020.”

Are you a Lowe’s employee with a story to share? Email acain@businessinsider.com.