Lowe’s quietly removes kitchen scales from its website after viral internet post pointed out the product imagery contained a weed-like herb

caption The scale that prompted a viral Reddit thread. source Lowe’s

A viral Reddit thread of a kitchen scale on the Lowe’s website on Wednesday amassed thousands of comments from users discussing the likeness of an unidentifiable herb in the product imagery to marijuana.

By Thursday morning, Lowe’s had quietly removed the Ozeri brand scales from its website. Meanwhile, the product page for the scale on Amazon now directs to a 404 page, while others retailers like Macy’s continue to sell the item.

Lowe’s is widely known as the go-to destination for home-improvement and household needs – including, it seems, scales that could be used to weigh marijuana.

On Wednesday, a Reddit post of a kitchen scale weighing an unidentified herb on the Lowe’s website quickly went viral as users chimed in to comment on the photo’s likeness to marijuana. “Does the weed come with the scale?” one user wrote. “Want me to put weed on the scale so it gets more clicks?” joked another.

“Something is wrong with their broccoli,” remarked one user. “Something is right with their broccoli,” responded another.

caption The scales on the Lowe’s website on Wednesday night. source Lowe’s

Others suggested that the mystery herb could be kale or dried kale chips, though even they seemed skeptical.

“It’s just kale chips, but I’m almost certain the person editing the images for this product intentionally made it look like marijuana,” wrote one user. “Because I have never seen Kale chips that had that much brown color on them.”

Regardless, the official name of the appliance –the Ozeri 420 Kitchen Garden Scale – has some scratching their heads. While the Ozeri website never makes a reference to marijuana, it describes the scale as “precision weighing technology for all your garden herb and greens… to help you achieve your diet, health, and wellness goals.”

Ozeri was also not immediately available to respond to Business Insider’s request to identify the herb.

caption A description of the scale on the Ozeri website. source Ozeri

On Wednesday night, thumbnail images of the scale were still on the Lowe’s website, though clicking directly on the product redirected to an error page. By Thursday morning, the scales had been removed completely from the website. Lowe’s was also not immediately available to respond to Business Insider’s request to comment.

Ozeri, which describes itself as “a specialty manufacturer of lifestyle products for the modern home,” is a popular appliance supplier for several retailers, including Amazon and Macy’s. As of Thursday morning, links to the product on Amazon redirect to a 404 page, though Macy’s continues to stock the item, along with the images of the curious herb.

Lowe’s competitor Home Depot also features the scale on its website, though without the questionable images.