Lowe’s is closing dozens of stores across the US and Canada — here’s the full list

- source
- Scott Olson / Getty Images
- Lowe’s is closing dozens of stores across the United States and Canada.
- In a statement, the home-improvement retailer described the stores as “underperforming.”
- Most of the stores set to close won’t shut their doors permanently until February.
Lowe’s is closing dozens of stores throughout the United States and Canada.
The company said in a statement on Monday that in the US it would close 20 Lowe’s stores across 13 states and that most associates at the affected stores “will be extended opportunities to transition to a similar role at a nearby Lowe’s store.”
But the closures aren’t just happening in the US.
It will also close 31 locations in five Canadian provinces, including two Lowe’s stores; 24 Rona stores, a Canadian retailer Lowe’s acquired in 2016; one Reno-Depot, a Canadian home-supply store that Rona acquired in 2003; two offices in Mississauga, Ontario, and St. John’s, Newfoundland; and two specialty facilities.
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported that workers at stores in Newfoundland were blindsided by the news, as were representatives of the Atlantic Canada Regional Council of Carpenters, Millwrights and Allied Workers, a union that represents numerous Rona employees.
A union representative told the CBC that 250 members were set to lose their jobs and that employees were called into a meeting and handed severance letters on Sunday.
Read more: Home Depot, Lowe’s, Tesla, and Wegmans top the list of most-liked companies – employees explain why they have such a cult following
In its statement, Lowe’s described the stores as “underperforming” and said the closures were designed to “improve the overall health of its store portfolio.” The stores are set to close by February 1, though some US stores are closing immediately.
“While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business,” Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO, said in the statement.
Here’s the list of closing stores:
Lowe’s
- 1100 Bankhead Highway SW, Graysville, Alabama
- 26501 Aliso Creek Road, Aliso Viejo, California
- 13300 Jamboree Road, Irvine, California
- 720 Dubuque Ave., South San Francisco, California
- 750 Newhall Drive, San Jose, California
- 48 Boston Post Road, Orange, Connecticut
- 1333 Schaefer Road, Granite City, Illinois
- 7735 Grand Ave., Gurnee, Illinois
- 6221 US Highway 6, Portage, Indiana
- 5770 Read Blvd., New Orleans, Louisiana
- 599 Thomas Burgin Parkway, Quincy, Massachusetts
- 4274 E. Court St., Burton, Michigan
- 2100 T.A. Mansour Blvd., Flint, Michigan
- 2015 Bassett Drive, Mankato, Minnesota
- 11974 Paul Mayer Ave., Bridgeton, Missouri
- 3180 N. Highway 67, Florissant, Missouri
- 2008 Broadway, New York, New York
- 635-641 6th Ave., New York, New York
- 250 South Conestoga Drive, Shippensburg, Pennsylvania
- 3500 W. Airport Freeway, Irving, Texas
- 6600 Yonge St., North York, Ontario
- 248 Northern Ave., Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario
Rona
- 105-1015 Columbia St., New Westminister, British Columbia
- 11520 24th St. SE, Calgary, Alberta
- (Reno-Depot) 12330 Symons Valley Road NW, Calgary, Alberta
- 1133 W. Dundas St., Mississauga, Ontario
- 1692 Lakeshore Road, Mississauga, Ontario
- 132 Black Road, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario
- 943 Barry Downe Road, Sudbury, Ontario
- 1575 Chemong Road, Peterborough, Ontario
- 1452 Bath Road, Kingston, Ontario
- 178 Water St., Lakefield, Ontario
- 335 Route 209, Sainte-Clotilde-de-Chateauguay, Quebec
- 870 Boulevard D’Iberville, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec
- 723 Boulevard L’Ange-Gardien, L’Assomption, Quebec
- 788 Rue Moeller, Grandby, Quebec
- 134 Boulevard Sainte-Rose, Laval, Quebec
- 9200 Boulevard Maurice-Duplessis, Montreal, Quebec
- 1200 Rue Mantha, Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec
- 194 Rue Principale, Ange-Gardien, Quebec
- 100 Rue du Parc Industriel, Saint Elzear, Quebec
- 825 Conception Bay Highway, Conception Bay, Newfoundland
- 53-59 Main Highway, Goulds, Newfoundland
- 1297 Topsail Road, St. John’s, Newfoundland
- 60 O’Leary Ave., St. John’s, Newfoundland
- 710 Torbay Road, St. John’s, Newfoundland
- 239 Conception Bay, Bay Roberts, Newfoundland
Are you a Lowe’s employee with a story to share? Email acain@businessinsider.com.