Lowe’s is closing dozens of stores across the US and Canada — here’s the full list

caption In the US, Lowe’s is closing stores in 13 states. source Scott Olson / Getty Images

Lowe’s is closing dozens of stores across the United States and Canada.

In a statement, the home-improvement retailer described the stores as “underperforming.”

Most of the stores set to close won’t shut their doors permanently until February.

Lowe’s is closing dozens of stores throughout the United States and Canada.

The company said in a statement on Monday that in the US it would close 20 Lowe’s stores across 13 states and that most associates at the affected stores “will be extended opportunities to transition to a similar role at a nearby Lowe’s store.”

But the closures aren’t just happening in the US.

It will also close 31 locations in five Canadian provinces, including two Lowe’s stores; 24 Rona stores, a Canadian retailer Lowe’s acquired in 2016; one Reno-Depot, a Canadian home-supply store that Rona acquired in 2003; two offices in Mississauga, Ontario, and St. John’s, Newfoundland; and two specialty facilities.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported that workers at stores in Newfoundland were blindsided by the news, as were representatives of the Atlantic Canada Regional Council of Carpenters, Millwrights and Allied Workers, a union that represents numerous Rona employees.

A union representative told the CBC that 250 members were set to lose their jobs and that employees were called into a meeting and handed severance letters on Sunday.

In its statement, Lowe’s described the stores as “underperforming” and said the closures were designed to “improve the overall health of its store portfolio.” The stores are set to close by February 1, though some US stores are closing immediately.

“While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business,” Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO, said in the statement.

Here’s the list of closing stores:

Lowe’s

1100 Bankhead Highway SW, Graysville, Alabama

26501 Aliso Creek Road, Aliso Viejo, California

13300 Jamboree Road, Irvine, California

720 Dubuque Ave., South San Francisco, California

750 Newhall Drive, San Jose, California

48 Boston Post Road, Orange, Connecticut

1333 Schaefer Road, Granite City, Illinois

7735 Grand Ave., Gurnee, Illinois

6221 US Highway 6, Portage, Indiana

5770 Read Blvd., New Orleans, Louisiana

599 Thomas Burgin Parkway, Quincy, Massachusetts

4274 E. Court St., Burton, Michigan

2100 T.A. Mansour Blvd., Flint, Michigan

2015 Bassett Drive, Mankato, Minnesota

11974 Paul Mayer Ave., Bridgeton, Missouri

3180 N. Highway 67, Florissant, Missouri

2008 Broadway, New York, New York

635-641 6th Ave., New York, New York

250 South Conestoga Drive, Shippensburg, Pennsylvania

3500 W. Airport Freeway, Irving, Texas

6600 Yonge St., North York, Ontario

248 Northern Ave., Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

Rona

105-1015 Columbia St., New Westminister, British Columbia

11520 24th St. SE, Calgary, Alberta

(Reno-Depot) 12330 Symons Valley Road NW, Calgary, Alberta

1133 W. Dundas St., Mississauga, Ontario

1692 Lakeshore Road, Mississauga, Ontario

132 Black Road, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

943 Barry Downe Road, Sudbury, Ontario

1575 Chemong Road, Peterborough, Ontario

1452 Bath Road, Kingston, Ontario

178 Water St., Lakefield, Ontario

335 Route 209, Sainte-Clotilde-de-Chateauguay, Quebec

870 Boulevard D’Iberville, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec

723 Boulevard L’Ange-Gardien, L’Assomption, Quebec

788 Rue Moeller, Grandby, Quebec

134 Boulevard Sainte-Rose, Laval, Quebec

9200 Boulevard Maurice-Duplessis, Montreal, Quebec

1200 Rue Mantha, Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec

194 Rue Principale, Ange-Gardien, Quebec

100 Rue du Parc Industriel, Saint Elzear, Quebec

825 Conception Bay Highway, Conception Bay, Newfoundland

53-59 Main Highway, Goulds, Newfoundland

1297 Topsail Road, St. John’s, Newfoundland

60 O’Leary Ave., St. John’s, Newfoundland

710 Torbay Road, St. John’s, Newfoundland

239 Conception Bay, Bay Roberts, Newfoundland

