Lowe’s is closing dozens of stores across the US and Canada — here’s the full list

- Lowe’s is shutting down dozens of stores across the United States and Canada.
- In a statement, the home-improvement retailer said that the stores in question were “underperforming.”
- Most of the stores slated to close won’t shut their doors permanently until February.
Lowe’s is closing dozens of stores throughout the United States and Canada.
The company announced the closure of 20 US-based Lowe’s stores across 13 states in a statement today. In the statement, the company said that most associates at the affected stores “will be extended opportunities to transition to a similar role at a nearby Lowe’s store.”
But the closures aren’t just happening in the US.
A number of Rona locations – a Canadian retailer that Lowe’s acquired in 2016 – will also be shutting down in five Canadian provinces. In its statement, Lowe’s said that 31 locations were closing in Canada, including 24 Rona stores and two Lowe’s stores. Lowe’s will also be shuttered one Reno Depot, a Canadian home supply store that had been acquired by Rona in 2003. The company is also closing two offices in Mississauga and St. John’s, as well as two specialty facilities.
The CBC reported that workers at one of the Newfoundland-based stores were blindsided by the news, as were union representatives at the the Atlantic Canada Regional Council of Carpenters, Millwrights and Allied Workers, which represents a number of Rona employees. A union representative told the CBC that 250 of its union members were set to lose their jobs, and that employees had been called into a meeting and handed severance letters on Sunday.
In its statement, Lowe’s said the stores slated for closure were all “underperforming,” and that the closures would serve to “improve the overall health of its store portfolio.” The stores are set to close by February 1, 2019, although certain US stores are closing immediately.
“While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business,” Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO, said in the statement.
Here’s the list of closing stores:
Lowe’s
- 1100 Bankhead Hwy. SW, Graysville, Alabama
- 26501 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, California
- 13300 Jamboree Rd., Irvine, California
- 720 Dubuque Ave., South San Francisco, California
- 750 Newhall Dr., San Jose, California
- 48 Boston Post Rd., Orange, Connecticut
- 1333 Schaefer Rd., Granite City, Illinois
- 7735 Grand Ave., Gurnee, Illinois
- 6221 US Hwy. 6, Portage, Indiana
- 5770 Read Blvd., New Orleans, Louisiana
- 599 Thomas Burgin Parkway, Quincy, Massachusetts
- 4274 E Court St., Burton, Michigan
- 2100 T.A. Mansour Blvd., Flint, Michigan
- 2015 Bassett Dr., Mankato, Minnesota
- 11974 Paul Mayer Ave., Bridgeton, Missouri
- 3180 N Hwy. 67, Florissant, Missouri
- 2008 Broadway, New York, New York
- 635-641 6th Ave., New York, New York
- 250 South Conestoga Dr., Shippensburg, Pennsylvania
- 3500 W Airport Freeway, Irving, Texas
Rona
- 105-1015 Columbia Street, New Westminister, British Columbia
- 11520 – 24th Street SE, Calgary, Alberta
- 12330 Symons Valley Road NW, Calgary, Alberta
- 1133 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, Ontario
- 1692 Lakeshore Rd., Mississauga, Ontario
- 132 Black Road, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario
- 943 Barry Downe Road, Sudbury, Ontario
- 1575 Chemong Road, Peterborough, Ontario
- 1452 Bath Road, Kingston, Ontario
- 178 Water Street, Lakefield, Ontario
- 6600 Yonge Street, North York, Ontario
- 248 Northern Avenue, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario
- 335, Route 209, Sainte-Clotilde-de-Chateauguay, Québec
- 870, boulevard d’Iberville, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Québec
- 723, boulevard L’Ange-Gardien, L’Assomption, Québec
- 788, rue Moeller, Grandby, Québec
- 134, boulevard Sainte-Rose, Laval, Québec
- 9200, boulevard Maurice-Duplessis, Montréal, Québec
- 1200, rue Mantha, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec
- 194, rue Principale, Ange-Gardien, Québec
- 100, rue du Parc Industriel, Saint Elzéar, Québec
- 825 Conception Bay Highway, Conception Bay, Newfoundland
- 53-59 Main Highway, Goulds, Newfoundland
- 1297 Topsail Road, St. John’s, Newfoundland
- 60 O’Leary Avenue, St. John’s, Newfoundland
- 710 Torbay Road, St. John’s, Newfoundland
- 239 Conception Bay, Bay Roberts, Newfoundland
Are you a Lowe’s employee with a story to share? Email acain@businessinsider.com.