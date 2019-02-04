The Rams and Patriots are on pace for the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history

caption Super Bowl LIII between the Rams and Patriots lacked the offensive excitement that defined much of the 2018 NFL season. source Harry How/Getty Images

Super Bowl LIII got off to a slow start.

After just three points were scored in the first half, the two teams were on pace to be in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history.

Super Bowl VII currently holds the mark, with just 21 points scored between the Dolphins and Redskins.

The Patriots and Rams got off to a slow start in Super Bowl LIII.

New England scored the only points of the first half, taking a 3-0 lead into halftime, and it took until halfway through the fourth quarter before either team entered the red zone.

The dismal offensive performance put the Rams and Patriots on pace to make a rather unsavory list, as they will be counted as one of the lowest-scoring Super Bowls in NFL history.

Below are the games that currently hold the title.

5. Super Bowl V: Colts 16, Cowboys 13

source Focus on Sport/Getty Images

4. Super Bowl VI: Cowboys 24, Dolphins 3

source Focus on Sport/Getty Images

3. Super Bowl III: Jets 16, Colts 7

source Kidwiler Collection/Diamond Images

2. Super Bowl IX: Steelers 16, Vikings 6

source Focus on Sport/Getty Images

1. Super Bowl VII: Dolphins 14, Redskins 7

source Focus on Sport/Getty Images

