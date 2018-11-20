The 26 US states with the lowest sales tax, ranked

- source
- With Black Friday and Cyber Monday looming, it’s time to budget for holiday shopping.
- Depending on where you live, state and local sales taxes can affect how much money you’re paying at the register.
- Using data from the Tax Foundation, we ranked the 26 states with the lowest combined state and local sales tax.
With Black Friday just around the corner and Cyber Monday on its heels, it’s time to prep your wallet.
Depending on where you live, state and local sales taxes can increase how much money you’re paying at the register.
According to the Tax Foundation, every state in America can determine which goods and services to apply their statewide sales tax. Some states don’t tax groceries or clothing, while others tax those products at a reduced rate. On top of that, some cities impose local taxes, which are determined by local governments.
To find out where residents pay the least in sales tax, we consulted the Tax Foundation, which listed state sales tax rates and calculated average local sales tax rates.
It’s important to note that this ranking does not take into account state income taxes. Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, and Oregon don’t have sales taxes or local taxes, but that does not mean residents there pay the least amount in taxes overall, as their state income tax rates may be higher.
Below, see which states have the lowest combined sales tax, including Washington, DC.
24 (TIE). North Dakota
- source
- Bob Pool/Shutterstock
Combined state and local sales tax: 6.8% State sales tax rate: 5% Average local sales tax rate: 1.8%
24 (TIE). Iowa
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Combined state and local sales tax: 6.8% State sales tax rate: 6% Average local sales tax rate: .8%
24 (TIE). Florida
- source
- Courtesy of TripAdvisor
Combined state and local sales tax: 6.8% State sales tax rate: 6% Average local sales tax rate: .8%
23. Utah
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Combined state and local sales tax: 6.77% State sales tax rate: 5.95% Average local sales tax rate: .82%
22. New Jersey
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Combined state and local sales tax: 6.6% State sales tax rate: 6.63% Average local sales tax rate: -.03%
21. South Dakota
- source
- Hank Shiffman/Shutterstock
Combined state and local sales tax: 6.4% State sales tax rate: 4.5% Average local sales tax rate: 1.9%
20. West Virginia
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Combined state and local sales tax: 6.37% State sales tax rate: 6% Average local sales tax rate: .37%
19. Connecticut
- source
- Christian Hinkle/Shutterstock
Combined state and local sales tax: 6.35% State sales tax rate: 6.35% Average local sales tax rate: 0%
18. Pennsylvania
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Combined state and local sales tax: 6.34% State sales tax rate: 6% Average local sales tax rate: .34%
17. Massachusetts
- source
- Jacob Boomsma/Shutterstock
Combined state and local sales tax: 6.25% State sales tax rate: 6.25% Average local sales tax rate: 0%
16. Vermont
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Combined state and local sales tax: 6.18% State sales tax rate: 6% Average local sales tax rate: .18%
15. Idaho
- source
- WHITE.studio/Shutterstock
Combined state and local sales tax: 6.03% State sales tax rate: 6% Average local sales tax rate: .03%
12 (TIE). Michigan
- source
- Kemboslice/Shutterstock
Combined state and local sales tax: 6% State sales tax rate: 6% Average local sales tax rate: 0%
12 (TIE). Maryland
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Combined state and local sales tax: 6% State sales tax rate: 6% Average local sales tax rate: 0%
12 (TIE). Kentucky
- source
- Leigh Trail/Shutterstock
Combined state and local sales tax: 6% State sales tax rate: 6% Average local sales tax rate: 0%
11. Washington, DC
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Combined state and local sales tax: 5.75% State sales tax rate: 5.75% Average local sales tax rate: 0%
10. Virginia
- source
- Shutterstock/Jon Bilous
Combined state and local sales tax: 5.63% State sales tax rate: 5.3% Average local sales tax rate: .33%
9. Maine
- source
- Jeff Gunn/Flickr
Combined state and local sales tax: 5.5% State sales tax rate: 5.5% Average local sales tax rate: 0%
8. Wyoming
- source
- Bill45/Shutterstock
Combined state and local sales tax: 5.46% State sales tax rate: 4% Average local sales tax rate: 1.46%
7. Wisconsin
- source
- Sean Pavone/Business Insider
Combined state and local sales tax: 5.42% State sales tax rate: 5% Average local sales tax rate: .42%
6. Hawaii
- source
- Izabela23/Shutterstock
Combined state and local sales tax: 4.35% State sales tax rate: 4% Average local sales tax rate: .35%
5. Alaska
- source
- yuanj/Shutterstock
Combined state and local sales tax: 1.76% State sales tax rate: 0% Average local sales tax rate: 1.76%
1 (TIE). Oregon
- source
- Shutterstock
Combined state and local sales tax: 0% State sales tax rate: 0% Average local sales tax rate: 0%
1 (TIE). New Hampshire
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Combined state and local sales tax: 0% State sales tax rate: 0% Average local sales tax rate: 0%
1 (TIE). Montana
- source
- Jeremy Janus Photography/Shutterstock
Combined state and local sales tax: 0% State sales tax rate: 0% Average local sales tax rate: 0%
1 (TIE). Delaware
- source
- Paul Brady Photography/Shutterstock
Combined state and local sales tax: 0% State sales tax rate: 0% Average local sales tax rate: 0%