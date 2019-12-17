Thursday’s Democratic debate is back on after a labor dispute at Loyola Marymount University was tentatively resolved

caption The fifth 2020 Democratic presidential debate. source Reuters

A union representing food-service workers at Loyola Marymount University in California has ended its strike and reached a tentative contract agreement with the university’s food-service contractor Sodexo, allowing Thursday’s scheduled Democratic presidential debate at the university to go forward.

After 150 cooks and dishwashers represented by the union Unite Here Local 11 went on strike when contract negotiations with Sodexo broke down, all seven qualifying candidates announced they would not cross the workers’ picket line to attend the debate, putting its fate in jeopardy.

On Tuesday, the union announced it had reached a provisional three-year agreement including a pay raise and lower healthcare costs for workers with Sodexo.

The December debate will be cohosted by “PBS NewsHour” and Politico on Thursday at Loyola Marymount University in the first DNC primary debate to be held on the West Coast. It’s scheduled to be three hours long, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Seven candidates met both the polling and fundraising requirements, according to Politico’s tracker of DNC-approved debate polls. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, the businessman Tom Steyer, and the businessman Andrew Yang are set to take the stage.

The debate will be moderated by the “PBS NewsHour” anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff, the “PBS NewsHour” White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, the “PBS NewsHour” senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz, and the Politico chief political correspondent Tim Alberta.