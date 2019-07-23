LSU football unveiled its state-of-the-art $28 million locker room, complete with luxury sleep pods

source Chris Parent / LSU Athletics

Louisiana State University unveiled the renovations to it’s Football Operations Building on Sunday and the new facility is turning heads.

The locker room was designed by HNTB Architecture, which has done several other designs for college football complexes.

The total cost of the renovation $28 million, paid for with private donations to the athletic department. Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson each donated $1 million to their alma mater.

The facility follows an open concept, similar to that of a luxury jet and complete with sleep pods, charging stations, and upgraded technology.

The school announced the plans to renovate the building, which opened in 2005, in March 2018. The updated included adding nearly 25,000 square feet to the facility.

$28 million later and the program has a new means of recruitment with its first-class facility.

“This is why you come to LSU,” wrote LSU’s Twitter account.

Take a look at the inside of the player’s cave below.

The Phillips-Bordelon Locker Room was designed by HNTB Architecture, which has created several other college football complexes and training centers.

source Chris Parent / LSU Athletics

According to Chase Pitner, the project designer from HNTB Architecture, one of the key concepts in the design was creating a locker with functional sleeping space. Doing so would mimic the “nap rooms” in other college locker rooms.

source LSU

Greg Stringfellow, the equipment director of LSU Athletics, said the team’s idea was to have a locker that “operated similar to a first-class pod on a plane.” HNTB ran with that and created the sleep pods.

source Chris Parent/LSU Athletics

“The lower portion of the locker has a lot of functions to it,” said interior designer Sarah Alfaro. The seat can be in a seated or lounge position, depending on the player’s preference.

source Chris Parent / LSU Athletics

The seat also has an iPad mount and charging ports for electronics.

source Chris Parent/LSU Athletics

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu donated $1 million to his alma mater for the player’s lounge, which is now called the Mathieu Player’s Lounge. Mathieu spent two seasons with LSU.

I HOPE I CAN INSPIRE AT LEAST ONE SOUL! MORE GLORY! GEAUX TIGERS!! pic.twitter.com/6z9H1eRNnb — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) July 22, 2019

HUMBLED TO HAVE THE MATHIEU PLAYERS LOUNGE @LSUfootball

SO MANY MEMORIES COME TO MY MIND WEARING PURPLE AND GOLD. I HOPE THE PLAYERS ENJOY IT AS MUCH AS I HAVE! FOREVER LSU pic.twitter.com/y8UcwleDaz — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) July 22, 2019

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson also donated to the facility, along with businessman Dave Roberts, who gave $1 million to Peterson’s family fund. The “Peterson-Roberts Weight Room” was named after them.

source LSU Athletics

The lounge seat also features ventilated storage for shoes.

source LSU Athletics

While the upper portion of the locker has an area for personal storage, more charging ports, and the ability to plug in the charging and sensors for the helmets.

source LSU Athletics

Players also have a place to be inspired by former LSU Tigers with a wall dedicated to them.

125 Seasons of LSU Football

9 Unanimous All-Americans More history to be made for @showtime9_ pic.twitter.com/leWfeljjwF — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 22, 2019

Outside the locker room, the building also includes a new nutritional facility, which aims to fuel all student-athletes with high quality and healthy food.

source Chris Parent/LSU Athletics

It also has a pool.

source LSU Athletics Creative Services

And a mini-theater, for all the team’s movie and film needs.

source LSU Athletics Creative Services

The team posted a video on social media that gives viewers a detailed overview of the locker room.

Setting The Standard pic.twitter.com/d7QUJfKL6M — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 22, 2019

They also posted the player’s reactions to seeing the locker room for the first time, which showed them all very excited.

This is why you come to LSU pic.twitter.com/qoDcoguQ2y — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 22, 2019

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility on Wednesday.

source Gus Stark / LSU Athletics

