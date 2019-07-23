Louisiana State University just spent $28 million on a football locker room, and it’s made a lot of students unhappy

caption A peek into LSU’s new locker room. source Louisiana State University

This week, Louisiana State University unveiled its $28 million renovated football locker room.

The news went viral and elicited anger and criticism from people who said they wanted to see that money go toward academics rather than sports.

Top-tier college sports programs have drawn criticism for expensive facilities, lavishly paid head coaches, and refusals to pay players.

Those in support of the locker room, including LSU football players, rebutted the criticism by pointing out that the funding came from private donations.

How much does a locker-room renovation at university cost? In Louisiana State University’s case, just north of $28 million.

The school said the hefty sum went toward offices, a training room, a players’ lounge, and a cafeteria.

There are locker rooms… And then there's the #LSU locker room pic.twitter.com/3f7FG8QDu8 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 22, 2019

The locker room, which also includes purple plush chairs that recline into sleeping pods, was described by LSU’s athletic department as “a cross between first class cabin on an airplane and a space station from a science fiction film.”

One player, JaCoby Stevens, told LSU Athletics’ media reporter Cody Worsham that the locker room would be his new base. “There’s no point in going home,” Stevens said, adding, “I got everything I need right here.”

This is why you come to LSU pic.twitter.com/qoDcoguQ2y — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 22, 2019

College sports have been criticized as benefiting from mammoth revenue (the NCAA made over $1 billion last year) while refusing to pay players and failing to ensure they receive a quality education.

Often, in many states, the highest-paid public employee is a university’s head football coach. Ed Orgeron, LSU’s head coach, was estimated to have made $3.5 million last year, $3.4 million more than Louisiana’s governor.

Not everyone was thrilled with the locker-room update.

Cat Mckinney, a rising senior at LSU, tweeted a photo of the school’s waterlogged library alongside the gleaming new sports space.

Another person on Twitter complimented the facility but said the funds could be better used elsewhere.

Don’t get me wrong- the locker room is amazing…but could you imagine how awesome it would be if we invested the same type of money into education? — Jay Barbuto (@JayBarbuto) July 22, 2019

The locker-room reveal garnered more that 1,500 responses, many of them critical.

And if you ever wanted to know why a college education has gotten so expensive. — Matt nug (@MatthewNug) July 22, 2019

Gonna need to raise tuition if you want *checks notes* working walls in your library — Troy M (@reuterrat) July 22, 2019

LSU Football is incredible. It’s often part of the reason many students come to LSU, and has helped make memories for thousands of students and families in this state. But with a $20+ million price tag, it’s a shame that students have to beg for funding for TOPS every other year, https://t.co/FQknRr4qt7 — Rachel Campbell (@rachelcaampbell) July 22, 2019

I’m sorry you are having trouble finding money to pay the players. — Eric O. (@eorvieto) July 22, 2019

I’m all down for having a great complex facility or whatever but you telling me the athletes couldn’t have gotten any of the $ that was spent on this? — catch this fade (@KnowOmTomBout_) July 22, 2019

When you're so tone-deaf that you keep posting these pictures in spite of being reminded that your unpaid players can't sell their own used shoes. — Jussi Björling (@carusotrap) July 22, 2019

Eric Reid, a Carolina Panthers safety who played for LSU, criticized schools for not paying their players.

The locker room when I was at LSU 7 years ago was better than the current one in Carolina. But there’s no money to compensate these young men for the revenue they bring to the school #JustSaying https://t.co/hlQtMy8dwd — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) July 22, 2019

Robert Mann, a communications professor at LSU, also criticized the athletic spending, saying his office wasn’t up to par with the new locker room.

Meanwhile, across campus, I vacuum my faculty office with a Dust Devil I bought at Walmart. https://t.co/fsVSPhmsOO — Robert Mann (@RTMannJr) July 22, 2019

Many came to the program’s defense, though, noting that funding for the locker room came from private donations.

According to 24/7 Sports, the LSU quarterback, Joe Burrow, replied to Mann in a since-deleted tweet, saying, “Why, professor, do you feel entitled to the fruits of our labor?”

#LSU QB Joe Burrow with a fiery take in response to @RTMannJr’s criticism of LSU’s new locker room. pic.twitter.com/sH5lf7TjLP — Preston Guy (@PGuy_77) July 22, 2019

