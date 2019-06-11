LTA is warning irresponsible PMD users with hashtags like #WeAreWatchingYou in its latest Facebook video

The Land Transport Authority’s Facebook video post on its crackdown on errant personal mobility device users included hashtags such as #WeAreWatchingYou. Facebook / Land Transport Authority

It’s hashtags galore in the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) latest video report about personal mobility device (PMD) users, and some tags seem to suggest an intensified approach in its crackdown against errant users.

The video, posted on the authority’s Facebook page on Monday (June 10), features a photo montage of active mobility enforcement officers (AMEOs) conducting patrols and impounding PMDs in May, which according to the caption were part of “regular island-wide operations to enforce against errant PMD users”.

LTA said in its video that it partnered with the Singapore Police Force and NParks during the operations, furnishing the detail with a #PowersCombined hashtag.

The authority also stated that in May alone, it had “detected” 325 offences and impounded a total of 157 devices, of which 127 were identified as PMDs.

Out of all the offences, 151 were either due to users riding their devices on the wrong type of path or riding PMDs on roads, said LTA, with the hashtag #NoPMDonRoads.

Addressing public safety concerns, LTA said that its AMEOs “will continue to carry out their duties every day, day and night”, not forgetting to pepper more hashtags such as #AMEOs, #StaySafe, #RideSafe and #BeInTheKnow.

It also went one step further than usual public service announcements with the hashtag #WeAreWatchingYou in the video, as well as #OurEyesAreOnYou and #WeWillFindYou in the caption.

Despite the warnings, many Facebook users were apparently uninterested and unfazed.

Instead, many focused on voicing dissatisfaction with the effectiveness of the operations and laws to deal with irresponsible PMD users.

One Facebook user even used a hashtag to take a jab at LTA.

According to LTA’s Active Mobility Act, all bicycles, PMDs and power-assisted bicycles are allowed a maximum weight of 20kg. Users of such devices must also comply with the maximum speed of 25km/h if they wish to ride them on public paths.

Failure to adhere to the criteria will result in a fine of up to S$5,000 (US$3,662) and/or a jail term of three months for first-time offences.

