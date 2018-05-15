LTA plans to pimp your ride to work with 100 new 3-door buses set to hit the road in 2020

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has responded to “positive feedback” from commuters and called a tender to buy 100 new three-door buses, said a statement on Wednesday (May 15).
The new buses will be deployed on roads in 2020.
The buses will also “allow LTA to better assess suitability for fleet-wide implementation, and also replace ageing buses in the fleet”, the release added.
During the earlier trials, a three-door double-deck bus was operated by Tower Transit with the service number 143 from March to September last year.
SMRT also operated three-door single-deck buses on service 190 and 901 in a trial from June last year till January this year.
In a Facebook post, LTA said that commuters welcomed the additional door, as it made boarding and alighting from buses smoother and quicker.
To further improve the flow of commuters and shorten journey times, LTA said it will continue to “explore feasible improvements to the current bus designs with bus suppliers”.