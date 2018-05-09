LTA unveils new plans for upcoming Jurong Region Line, slated to open in phases from 2026

The Jurong Region Line is expected to serve more than 20,000 commuters daily in its initial years. The Straits Times

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) unveiled plans for the upcoming Jurong Region Line (JRL), slated to open in three phases starting from 2026.

In a statement on Wednesday (May 9), LTA announced that the JRL, set to be Singapore’s seventh MRT line, will be entirely elevated above ground and serve residents of Choa Chu Kang, Boon Lay, Jurong and future developments in the Tengah area.

Boasting 24 stations along its 24km long tracks, the JRL will include three interchange stations – Boon Lay, Choa Chu Kang and Jurong East – which connect to the North-South and East-West Lines.

It will also connect to main activity nodes situated in Jurong such as Jurong Industrial Estate, Jurong Innovation District and Nanyang Technological University; as well as support plans to develop the Jurong Lake District into Singapore’s western business district.

The opening of the line is separated into three phases as the alignment of the JRL is carried out mostly along existing roads and the construction involves diversions of major utilities and services.

Highlighting its target of improved connectivity, LTA said: “The stations at Choa Chu Kang, Boon Lay and Jurong areas are expected to add more than 60,000 additional households within a 10-minute walk from a train station.”

“As key residential areas such as Tengah new town develop over time, even more households will benefit from the JRL in time to come.”

LTA added that travel time within the western part of Singapore will be shortened while commuters are provided with alternative travel routes.

During its initial years, the JRL is expected to serve more than 20,000 commuters daily, with the figure likely to surpass 50,000 when the Jurong Innovation District, Tengah area and Jurong Lake District are fully developed.

LTA said it would conduct a review of the bus services in the surrounding areas as well to “optimise” connectivity to the JRL and the rest of the rail network.