LTA will bring in new trains by Bombardier in 2021 to replace decades-old trains on the North-South and East-West lines

The LTA have announced that it will replace the old fleet on the North-South and East-West MRT lines in 2021. Land Transport Authority

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Wednesday (July 26) that it has bought 66 new trains from Canadian transportation company Bombardier to replace its oldest fleet on the North-South and East-West MRT lines.

The LTA announced in a release that these new trains (pictured above) are set to arrive in batches from 2021 onwards.

The initial set of trains being replaced have been in service since the North-South and East-West MRT lines started in 1987.

The conceptual design of the new six-car trains will be done in Germany, before being manufactured and assembled in Bombardier’s facility in China.

Upon arriving in Singapore, the trains will “undergo a rigorous testing and commissioning process before they are put into service”, the LTA said.

Feature-wise, these new trains will come with an enhanced design and new predictive maintenance features aimed at improving rail reliability on the two lines.

To create a more inclusive public transport system, the cabins of the new trains will include more open spaces with for parents with strollers, wheelchair users and commuters with personal mobility devices.

The interior of the new trains. LTA

The tip-up seats for the train can also be folded up to create more room for passengers during peak hours.

Bombardier, which has a long-term contract with the LTA, has been active in Singapore since 1987 and recently supplied the driverless trains currently serving the Downtown Line.