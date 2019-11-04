LTA will provide up to 80% subsidies for workplaces to build showers and lockers so people can jog or cycle to work

The grant is capped at S$80,000 and will include co-funding of necessary security features of end-of-trip amenities. Dr Janil Puthucheary (pictured), Senior Minister of State for Transport, and Communications and Information, said these amenities will make it easier for office workers to walk, cycle and ride to work Facebook / Janil Puthucheary

If you commute to work by bike or foot, you’re in luck.

More money will be allocated to help workplaces build facilities like showers, lockers, changing rooms and wayfinding signage through a new Active Commute Grant (ACG), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Saturday (Nov 2).

The new grant will subsidise up to 80 per cent of construction costs – up to a maximum of S$80,000 – for end-of-trip amenities and their necessary security features the LTA said.

This is to encourage more developers to support those who adopt active commutes, while promoting active mobility as a mode of transport, the authority added.

Replacing the earlier Travel Smart Grant scheme, which was launched in 2017, the new grant is applicable to more types of developments.

According to the LTA, business parks and light and general industrial developments can now apply for the grant. This was previously restricted to only offices under the earlier scheme.

Existing developments carrying out simple retrofitting works can also apply for the grant.

The application period for the ACG is open between Nov 2 to June 30, 2021.

Dr Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State for Transport, and Communications and Information, said the grant will encourage more developers to provide end-of-trip facilities.

“For example, what this means is that with such facilities provided in an office building within the Punggol Digital District, a Punggol resident can cycle from his house, to his office and then park his bicycle securely provided at his office building to freshen up before heading into work,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“As a cyclist myself, such amenities will make it easier for office workers to walk, cycle and ride to work,” Dr Puthucheary added.

