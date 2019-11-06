Luandina: The Angolan Beer Tantalizing the World

Award-winning Angolan beer sets sights on Chinese market.

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 06 Nov 2019 – Only three years after its launch, Angolan beer brand Luandina won an international gold medal and, this week, attended the China International Import Expo (CIIE) highlighting the brand’s global expansion.









The medal was handed down by the Monde Selection, an annual international award based in Brussels dedicated to finding the world’s highest quality products.

Luandina, Angola’s first 100% native beer brand, won the gold quality label, one of the four rankings available — similar to the Michelin-star rating system.

The company is owned by Angolan beverage giant Sodiba, a private venture run by Africa’s most successful investor Isabel dos Santos.

Luandina’s name comes from a feminization of Angola’s capital Luanda, and received the gold quality award from Monde Selection in Rome earlier this year.

On 5 November, dos Santos represented Sodiba at the CIIE, underlining the global impact Angolan beer is making.

Luandina was established in 2016, and started exporting to China and other countries in 2018.

It faced stiff competition in the form of Cuca, the country most well-known beer brand established by Portugal during its colonisation of the southern African country.

Despite these challenges, Luandina has already has a gold medal under its belt, and the Chinese market in its sights.

