A witness says she saw a couple arguing with a bearded man the day before they were found murdered in Canada, and now police are looking for tips after 2 teens went missing in the same region

caption Chris Fowler and Chynna Deese were found shot to death in their camper van last week in rural British Columbia. source Facebook

The night before Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese were found dead along the Alaska Highway in British Columbia, a road worker said she saw the couple arguing with a mysterious bearded man.

The double homicide has raised fears of a serial killer on the loose in the region, since another body was found on the side of another highway a few days later.

But officials said there has been nothing to link the deaths of Fowler and Deese to the third death.

Alandra Hull told 9 News that she saw Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese talking to a man who “kind of looked frustrated or something.”

Hull said the man was standing in the middle of the highway while the couple stood next to their van, which they were taking on a camping trip through Canada.

Hull said she had a “bad feeling” so she decided not to stop. Fowler and Deese were found shot to death in their van the next day.

Hull has since given a statement to police and is working with them to create a composite of the man she saw.

caption Road worker Alandra Hull, left, said she saw the couple arguing with a bearded man the night before they were found dead. source 9 News

Police found a 3rd body on the same highway, but say nothing appears to connect the 2 cases

After a third body was found in northern British Columbia a few days later, reports started speculating that the two cases were connected, raising fears of a possible serial killer on the loose.

But officials with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said those reports were inaccurate.

The third body was found on Highway 37, which runs parallel to the highway where Fowler and Deese were found. The bodies were found more than 150 miles apart.

While authorities have been quick to say that nothing appears to connect the two cases, they are still looking for answers in the discovery of the third body.

The third body was found a few miles south of Dease Lake, not far from where a vehicle was found on fire. But it was later revealed that the man was not the driver of the car, and that the two teens who were driving the vehicle – 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky – are missing.

“Northern BC is a really big area and yet they don’t have a lot of these events,” Royal Canadian Mounted Police corporal Chris Manseau told the Australian Associated Press.

He added: “Two of them have happened within a couple of days of each and people want to speculate. The last I heard there was nothing to tie either of those two together although investigators are looking at all of the leads.”