Here’s how much each airline charges for checked bags and carry-ons

Every airline has a different policy when it comes to charging fees for your luggage.
On one end of the spectrum, Southwest Airlines permits customers to check up to two bags for free, with a third checked bag costing $75.
On the other end, budget airlines such as Frontier and Spirit won’t let you take any bags on the plane for free – even a carry-on – meaning they might not be the smartest options for travelers with lots of baggage.
We compared the baggage fees for eight different US-based airlines to see how they stack up. Take a look at the graphic below to help you decide which airline you should take for your next trip.
