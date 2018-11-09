Here’s how much each airline charges for checked bags and carry-ons

Mark Abadi, Shayanne Gal, Business Insider US
Every airline has a different policy when it comes to charging fees for your luggage.

On one end of the spectrum, Southwest Airlines permits customers to check up to two bags for free, with a third checked bag costing $75.

On the other end, budget airlines such as Frontier and Spirit won’t let you take any bags on the plane for free – even a carry-on – meaning they might not be the smartest options for travelers with lots of baggage.

We compared the baggage fees for eight different US-based airlines to see how they stack up. Take a look at the graphic below to help you decide which airline you should take for your next trip.

