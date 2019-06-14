Luigi is getting his own game on the Nintendo Switch, and it looks like a ghost-busting good time

caption Armed with the Poltergust G00, Luigi is ready to take on any ghost. source “Luigi’s Mansion 3″/Nintendo

Arriving later this year, “Luigi’s Mansion 3” continues the silly “Super Mario” spin-off series on the Nintendo Switch.

In “Luigi’s Mansion 3,” Mario, Peach, and Toad have been kidnapped by the nefarious King Boo, leaving Luigi to rescue his friends.

Equipped with a ghost-sucking vacuum cleaner and a gooey clone of himself, Luigi has to clear the haunted hotel to save the day.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Luigi’s Mansion 3” will bring the “Super Mario” spin-off series to the Nintendo Switch later this year.

Nintendo shared a bunch of details on “Luigi’s Mansion 3” during its presentation at E3 2019, with a new trailer and an hour-long gameplay session. Luigi will have to rescue Mario, Peach and Toad from a haunted hotel after they’re taken captive by Luigi’s arch-nemesis, King Boo.

Players will have to solve puzzles, find clues, and use Luigi’s ghost-sucking vacuum cleaner to save his friends. “Luigi’s Mansion 3” will also have multiplayer mode for up to four people to take on endless challenges. While Nintendo hasn’t confirmed the release date just yet, the game is due out before the end of the year.

Here’s what we know about “Luigi’s Mansion 3” so far:

Luigi checks into a hotel with Mario, Peach and Toad at the start of the game, but he soon discovers that his friends have been kidnapped.

source “Luigi’s Mansion 3″/Nintendo

King Boo, the main villain of the first two “Luigi’s Mansion” games, has taken over the hotel and left it totally haunted.

source “Luigi’s Mansion 3″/Nintendo

Armed with the Poltergust G00, a ghost-sucking vacuum cleaner, Luigi has to get rid of the ghosts and find his friends.

source “Luigi’s Mansion 3″/Nintendo

The hotel in “Luigi’s Mansion 3” is huge, so clearing out all the ghosts will be quite the task.

source “Luigi’s Mansion 3″/Nintendo

You’ll use the Poltergust 5000 to weaken ghosts before catching them. Luigi can use it to pull objects around, too.

source “Luigi’s Mansion 3″/Nintendo

While “Luigi’s Mansion 3” isn’t a typical “Super Mario” game, there will still be a bit of platforming and exploration.

source “Luigi’s Mansion 3″/Nintendo

Luigi can also deploy a slimy clone of himself named Gooigi to slip between fences and avoid traps.

source “Luigi’s Mansion 3″/Nintendo

Gooigi can also help Luigi solve puzzles that require more than one set of hands.

source “Luigi’s Mansion 3″/Nintendo

“Luigi’s Mansion 3” will also have a multiplayer mode for up to four people. Players work together to solve a series of challenges with a set time limit.

source “Luigi’s Mansion 3″/Nintendo

“Luigi’s Mansion 3” doesn’t have an official release date, but don’t fret too much — it’s due out before the end of 2019.

source “Luigi’s Mansion 3″/Nintendo

You can check out the full trailer for the game below: