Luke Perry’s daughter hits back at trolls who are criticizing her and her ‘grieving process’

Luke Perry‘s daughter is hitting back at trolls criticizing her grieving process.

Sophie Perry wrote a message on Instagram to those who disapproved of the way she was handling her father’s death.

“I did not ask to be thrown into some virtual spotlight, and while I don’t mean to offend anybody, I’m also not going to cater to any one [sic] else’s needs and beliefs,” she wrote.

Luke Perry’s daughter is not afraid of taking on trolls.

Sophie Perry, Luke’s 18-year-old daughter with ex-wife Rachel “Minnie” Sharp, responded to people criticizing both her and her grieving process on her Instagram.

“Since my dad died I have received a lot of attention online,” Sophie wrote. “And most of it has been positive but of course, some people just can’t be nice. And I’m here to say that I did not ask for this attention, I did not ask to be thrown into some virtual spotlight, and while I don’t mean to offend anybody, I’m also not going to cater to any one [sic] else’s needs and beliefs.”

Read more: Luke Perry’s fiancée thanks fans for the ‘outpouring of support’ after his death

She wrote about dealing with the loss of her father in her own way and told those who didn’t approve to keep it to themselves.

“I swear like a sailor and sometimes I dress like a hooker. And I support causes and you may not,” she wrote. “And most importantly, I am going to laugh and smile and live my normal life. YES, I am hurt and sad and crying and beside myself with what happened to my dad. It’s the worst thing to ever happen in my life. And I am torn the f— up over it. But I’m not going to sit in my room and cry day in and day out until the internet has deemed it appropriate for me to do otherwise. And if you knew my dad you would know he wouldn’t want me to.”

Sophie told people to unfollow her if they don’t like the way she speaks, dresses, or expresses her emotions.

“So to those of you shaming me for my language and my wardrobe and most disgustingly, my grieving process, do us both the favor and just unfollow,” she said. “It’s a waste of both of [our] time.”

Luke, the 52-year-old star of “Riverdale” and “Beverly Hills, 90210,” died March 4 after suffering from a massive stroke on February 27.

Read more: Luke Perry’s son wrote a heartfelt message for his father after his death: ‘I’ll miss you every day’

Since his death, Sophie has shared some emotional messages on her social media.

“I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I,” she captioned a photo of her and Luke. “I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bare [sic] with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

Read more: Luke Perry’s daughter wrote a heartfelt message to fans after her father’s death: ‘I am grateful for all the love’

On March 8, International Women’s Day, she posted photos of her mother, calling her the family “rock.”

“You all know my dad is a superstar, but I just want to share for a moment that I got really f—ing lucky in the parental department because this is my mom, Minnie … And she is the rock for everybody grieving in this family right now,” she wrote. “I love you mom and I could not get through this absolute s— situation without you. None of us could.”