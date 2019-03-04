Luke Perry, star of ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Beverly Hills 90210,’ dead at age 52 after suffering a massive stroke

caption Luke Perry was 52. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Luke Perry has died after suffering a massive stroke. He was 52.

A representative for Perry confirmed to INSIDER the actor was surrounded by family.

Perry starred on the CW’s “Riverdale” and was known for his iconic role on “Beverly Hills 90210.”

In a statement to INSIDER from Warner Bros. Television and The CW, executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater said, “Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness.”

Production on “Riverdale” has shut down for the day.

“Riverdale” actor Luke Perry has died at age 52.

Perry died Monday morning in Burbank, California, after suffering a massive stroke. TMZ first reported the news.

A representative for Perry confirmed his death to INSIDER in a statement.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Perry was first admitted to St. Joseph’s Hospital last Wednesday morning, according to TMZ. People reported Perry had suffered a stroke. A representative for Perry told INSIDER the actor was “under observation” at the hospital.

The 52-year-old actor played Fred Andrews, a construction worker and father to main character Archie, on The CW’s “Riverdale” since 2017.

caption Luke Perry played Archie Andrews’ father on the CW drama for three seasons. source Cate Cameron/The CW

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry,” “Riverdale” executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater said to INSIDER in a statement from Warner Bros. Television and The CW. “‘A beloved member of the ‘Riverdale,’ Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

An individual with knowledge of the situation told INSIDER production on “Riverdale” has shut down for the day.

Perry was widely known for his role as Dylan McKay on ’90s series “Beverly Hills 90210.” Fox recently announced a reboot to “90210” with the original cast. Perry was not signed on for the reboot, according to TMZ.

caption Luke Perry as bad boy heartthrob Dylan on “90210.” source Worldvision Enterprises

Perry knew the “90210” role was one that would be with him all of his life.

“I’m going to be linked with him until I die, but that’s actually just fine. I created Dylan McKay. He’s mine,” Perry told an Aftonbladet newspaper in 2008. In 2015, Perry told The Hollywood Reporter “90210” executive producer Aaron Spelling wanted to make Perry a regular on the show after he appeared as a guest star.

Perry also appeared on “Oz” “Jeremiah” and “Body of Proof” before his “Riverdale” role. He will appear in this summer’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Perry is survived by his children Jack and Sophie, from a first marriage to Minnie Sharp, mother, Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, and sister Amy Coder.