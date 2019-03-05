Luke Perry’s daughter wrote a heartfelt message to fans after her father’s death: ‘I am grateful for all the love’

caption Luke Perry and daughter Sophie at the 2004 Target A Time for Heroes Celebrity Carnival to benefit the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation. source Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Luke Perry‘s daughter shared a message for fans after her father’s death.

Sophie Perry thanked fans for all of their support.

She flew to the states from Malawi after her father was rushed to the hospital last Wednesday.

Luke Perry’s daughter has posted a heartfelt message to fans following her father’s death.

Sophie Perry, Luke’s 18-year-old daughter with his ex-wife Rachel “Minnie” Sharp, shared a photo on her Instagram Tuesday thanking fans for their support through her loss. Luke and Sharp also have a 21-year-old son named Jack.

“A lot has happened in this past week for me,” she captioned the photo. “Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, and in the past 24 hours, I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support.”

According to her Instagram, Sophie has been in Malawi since January 29.

“I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I,” she wrote. “I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bare with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

Luke, the 52-year-old “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Riverdale” star, died Monday after suffering from a massive stroke days earlier. He was rushed to the hospital last Wednesday.

A representative for Luke confirmed his death to INSIDER in a statement and said that “he was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.”