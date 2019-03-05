Colin Hanks told an adorable story of how Luke Perry once gave a balloon to a child who wouldn’t stop screaming on a plane

caption Colin Hanks and Luke Perry. source Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Tribeca / Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

Luke Perry died on Monday morning after suffering a massive stroke.

Among the many tributes to pour in for the “Riverdale” and “Beverly Hills 90210” star was one notable story from Colin Hanks.

Hanks took to Instagram to talk about the time Perry diffused a fight between two screaming children on a plane using a balloon.

Hanks chatted with Perry afterwards, who complimented him on his work in FX’s “Fargo.”

Read the full post below.

Luke Perry died on Monday morning after suffering a massive stroke.

Perry was widely known for his role as Dylan McKay on ’90s series “Beverly Hills 90210” and for playing Fred Andrews, a construction worker and father to main character Archie, on The CW’s “Riverdale” since 2017.

“Riverdale” shut down production of the show for the day in the wake of Perry’s passing, an individual with knowledge of the situation told INSIDER.

“Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness,” Warner Bros. and CW family said in a joint statement – a message that has now been reinforced by fellow actor Colin Hanks.

Read more: ‘Riverdale’ production shuts down in wake of Luke’s Perry’s death: ‘He infused the set with love and kindness’

Hanks, son of Tom, took to Instagram to share a touching interaction he had with Perry on a flight home from Mexico.

“I only met him once but the story is too good not [to] tell given today’s sad events,” Hanks wrote in the post.

He described how two young children were brawling, crying, and screaming for nearly two hours on the flight, adding: “If you’re a parent you understand. Sometimes there’s nothing you can do.”

When the melee was reaching its crescendo, Hanks said a man with a hat, beard, and sunglasses stepped out of first class, then proceeded to blow up a balloon.

It was Luke Perry.

“He ties it off, hands it off like he’s holding out a sword to a king. Kneeling, Head down, arms up. Kids calm down in milliseconds,” Hanks wrote.

“Plane damn near bursts into applause. 15 minutes longer and it probably would have started WWIII, but we landed before that could happen.”

If that interaction wasn’t impressive enough, Hanks then describes how in line at customs, Perry turned to him and offered some compliments on “Fargo,” which Hanks was starring in at the time.

“I start singing his praises about how long I’ve admired him and also about the move with the balloon. ‘That’s a pro move! You can’t teach that!’ I say.

“He tells me he always flies with a couple of balloons for that very reason, to give to screaming kids.”

True or not, Hanks says Perry was a “true gent” gone “way too damn soon” and promises to start traveling with some spare balloons.

You can read the post in full below: