‘Riverdale’ and ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ star Luke Perry’s biggest and most memorable roles

caption Luke Perry died following a massive stroke. source Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

“Riverdale” star Luke Perry died Monday at the age of 52.

He suffered from a stroke on Wednesday and was rushed to the hospital.

The actor had a number of memorable roles during his career.

Aside from “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Riverdale,” Perry also had roles on “Family Guy,” “The Simpsons,” “Another World,” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

The 52-year-old actor was a ’90s heartthrob, best-known for starring on “Beverly Hills, 90210” as Dylan McKay. His popularity continued to grow and at the time of his death, he was known for playing Archie Andrews dad, Fred, on The CW’s “Riverdale.”

The iconic actor’s career was filled with memorable roles. Here’s a look back at some of his biggest parts and guest star moments.

Kenny on ‘Another World’ (1988-1989)

caption Luke Perry as Kenny on “Another Word.” source NBC

One of Perry’s earliest roles was on the soap opera “Another World.” He played Kenny, Josie’s manager, on 10 episodes.

Dylan McKay on ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ (1990-1995, 1998-2000)

caption Luke was known for playing Dylan McKay. source Worldvision Enterprises

Perry played Dylan McKay, a bit of a rebel and loner when the show first started. The role was a defining part of Perry’s career.

“I’m going to be linked with him until I die, but that’s actually just fine. I created Dylan McKay. He’s mine,” the actor once said about playing Dylan.

He left the series briefly after the sixth season but returned for season nine and stayed until the show ended.

Oliver Pike in ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ (1992)

caption Luke Perry as Pike on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” source The WB

He was one of Buffy’s love interests in the movie and was often just called Pike. He never appeared on the show, nor was he mentioned.

Himself on ‘The Simpsons’ (1993)

caption Luke Perry appeared on an episode of “The Simpsons” titled “Krusty Gets Kancelled.” source FOX

On the final episode of “The Simpsons” fourth season, Perry played himself. He was recruited to be part of Krusty’s special.

Billy Masterson in ‘The Fifth Element’ (1997)

caption Luke Perry as Billy in “The Fifth Element.” source Columbia Pictures Corporation

Perry played Billy, an assistant to Professor Massimo Pacoli, in “The Fifth Element.” He is a skeptic of Pacolia’s theories involving the five elements.

Himself on ‘Johnny Bravo’ (2000)

caption Luke Perry on “Johnny Bravo.” source Cartoon Network

Perry played himself on an episode titled “Luke Perry’s Guide to Love” where he coached Johnny Bravo through a date.

Himself on ‘Family Guy’ (2000)

caption Luke Perry on “Family Guy.” source Fox

On season two’s episode “The Story On Page One,” Perry sues Meg for libel when a story she published says he is gay. Peter actually published the story under Meg’s name.

Rev. Jeremiah Cloutier on ‘Oz’ (2001-2002)

caption Luke Perry as Reverend Jeremiah Cloutier on “Oz.” source HBO

Perry joined the “Oz” cast on season four as a preacher sent to prison for embezzlement. He converts prisoners and avoids violence.

Jeremiah on ‘Jeremiah’ (2002-2004)

caption Luke Perry on “Jeremiah.” source Showtime

He starred on Showtime’s post-apocalyptic series where a virus wipes out most of humanity. It ran for two seasons.

Aaron on ‘Will & Grace’ (2005)

caption Luke Perry on “Will & Grace.” source NBC

He was a neighborhood bird enthusiast named Aaron on an episode of “Will & Grace’s” seventh season called “The Birds and the Bees.” Karen tried to set him up with Jack.

Noah Sibert ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ (2008)

caption Luke Perry on “Law & Order: SVU.” source NBC

Perry played a serial rapist who marries one of his victims on the tenth season of “Law and Order: SVU.”

American Inspector Spacetime on ‘Community’ (2013)

caption Luke Perry as American Inspector Spacetime on “Community.” source NBC

On the episode titled “Conventions of Space and Time,” the study group watches an American version of a movie called “Inspector Spacetime,” which stars Perry as the titular character.

Fred Andrews on ‘Riverdale’ (2017-2019)

caption Luke Perry as Fred Andrews on “Riverdale.” source Cate Cameron/The CW

The actor has played Fred Andrews, Archie’s father, on “Riverdale” since season one. He was a supportive figure in Archie’s life and also tried to keep his son on the right path. He was a moral compass for the town as a whole and didn’t let corruption influence him.

Wayne Maunder in ‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’ (2019)

Perry’s final role will be in Quentin Tarantino’s movie set in Hollywood during the Manson family murders. He plays Wayne Maunder, an actor known for playing Scott Lancer on “Lancer.”