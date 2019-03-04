‘Riverdale’ and ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ star Luke Perry’s biggest and most memorable roles

- source
- Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
- “Riverdale” star Luke Perry died Monday at the age of 52.
- He suffered from a stroke on Wednesday and was rushed to the hospital.
- The actor had a number of memorable roles during his career.
- Aside from “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Riverdale,” Perry also had roles on “Family Guy,” “The Simpsons,” “Another World,” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
“Riverdale” star Luke Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke.
The 52-year-old actor was a ’90s heartthrob, best-known for starring on “Beverly Hills, 90210” as Dylan McKay. His popularity continued to grow and at the time of his death, he was known for playing Archie Andrews dad, Fred, on The CW’s “Riverdale.”
The iconic actor’s career was filled with memorable roles. Here’s a look back at some of his biggest parts and guest star moments.
Kenny on ‘Another World’ (1988-1989)
- source
- NBC
One of Perry’s earliest roles was on the soap opera “Another World.” He played Kenny, Josie’s manager, on 10 episodes.
Dylan McKay on ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ (1990-1995, 1998-2000)
- source
- Worldvision Enterprises
Perry played Dylan McKay, a bit of a rebel and loner when the show first started. The role was a defining part of Perry’s career.
“I’m going to be linked with him until I die, but that’s actually just fine. I created Dylan McKay. He’s mine,” the actor once said about playing Dylan.
He left the series briefly after the sixth season but returned for season nine and stayed until the show ended.
Oliver Pike in ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ (1992)
- source
- The WB
He was one of Buffy’s love interests in the movie and was often just called Pike. He never appeared on the show, nor was he mentioned.
Himself on ‘The Simpsons’ (1993)
- source
- FOX
On the final episode of “The Simpsons” fourth season, Perry played himself. He was recruited to be part of Krusty’s special.
Billy Masterson in ‘The Fifth Element’ (1997)
- source
- Columbia Pictures Corporation
Perry played Billy, an assistant to Professor Massimo Pacoli, in “The Fifth Element.” He is a skeptic of Pacolia’s theories involving the five elements.
Himself on ‘Johnny Bravo’ (2000)
- source
- Cartoon Network
Perry played himself on an episode titled “Luke Perry’s Guide to Love” where he coached Johnny Bravo through a date.
Himself on ‘Family Guy’ (2000)
- source
- Fox
On season two’s episode “The Story On Page One,” Perry sues Meg for libel when a story she published says he is gay. Peter actually published the story under Meg’s name.
Rev. Jeremiah Cloutier on ‘Oz’ (2001-2002)
- source
- HBO
Perry joined the “Oz” cast on season four as a preacher sent to prison for embezzlement. He converts prisoners and avoids violence.
Jeremiah on ‘Jeremiah’ (2002-2004)
- source
- Showtime
He starred on Showtime’s post-apocalyptic series where a virus wipes out most of humanity. It ran for two seasons.
Aaron on ‘Will & Grace’ (2005)
- source
- NBC
He was a neighborhood bird enthusiast named Aaron on an episode of “Will & Grace’s” seventh season called “The Birds and the Bees.” Karen tried to set him up with Jack.
Noah Sibert ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ (2008)
- source
- NBC
Perry played a serial rapist who marries one of his victims on the tenth season of “Law and Order: SVU.”
American Inspector Spacetime on ‘Community’ (2013)
- source
- NBC
On the episode titled “Conventions of Space and Time,” the study group watches an American version of a movie called “Inspector Spacetime,” which stars Perry as the titular character.
Fred Andrews on ‘Riverdale’ (2017-2019)
- source
- Cate Cameron/The CW
The actor has played Fred Andrews, Archie’s father, on “Riverdale” since season one. He was a supportive figure in Archie’s life and also tried to keep his son on the right path. He was a moral compass for the town as a whole and didn’t let corruption influence him.
Wayne Maunder in ‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’ (2019)
Perry’s final role will be in Quentin Tarantino’s movie set in Hollywood during the Manson family murders. He plays Wayne Maunder, an actor known for playing Scott Lancer on “Lancer.”