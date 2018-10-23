Luke Walton rips NBA officials for free throw disparity after Lakers overtime loss to Spurs

caption Luke Walton has not been pleased with the officiating so far this season as the Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-3 start to the year. source Los Angeles Lakers / YouTube

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton shared his frustration surrounding how his team has been officiated so far this year while speaking with reporters.

Walton’s main point of contention was that while the Lakers were working more in the paint, somehow, their opponents were drawing more free throws from outside shots.

The Lakers are now 0-3 to start the year and still seeking their first win with LeBron James leading the way.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ season has not started as planned.

After bringing the biggest superstar in sports to one of basketball’s most storied franchises, LeBron James and the Lakers have opened the season with three losses, including Monday night’s overtime heartbreaker to the San Antonio Spurs.

There were plenty of moments that could have changed the Lakers’ fortunes, but one fact, in particular, had head coach Luke Walton exasperated while speaking with reporters after the game – inconsistent officiating.

“I wasn’t going to say anything. I was going to save my money, but I just can’t anymore,” Walton began, noting that his criticism would likely bring a fine from the league. “It’s [74] points in the paint [by the Lakers] to 50, [and yet] again they outshoot us from the free throw line – 38 free throws [to 26 by the Lakers].”

The discrepancy in free throws seemed peculiar given that the Lakers were working the paint much harder, while the Spurs relied more heavily on jump shots throughout the game.

“Watch the play where I got a technical foul,” Walton continued. “Watch what happened to LeBron James’ arm. It’s the same thing that James Harden and Chris Paul [drew fouls on and] shot 30 free throws on us the night before. … We are scoring 70 points a night. In the paint.”

You can watch Walton’s comments in their entirety below.

Walton’s frustration is understandable – a similar disparity emerged in the Lakers loss to the Rockets on Saturday, with Los Angeles outscoring Houston in the paint but shooting just 18 free throws compared to the Rockets 30.

For his part, James chalked up the Lakers troubles with foul calls to adjustments made to the rules heading into the season.

“It’s just hard with the new rule changes. You literally can’t touch anybody.” James said. “You just can’t. There’s nothing [you can do]. We don’t know. We’re trying to figure it out.”

The Lakers will try for their first win again on Wednesday night when they travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns.