Lululemon’s website is crashing as furious customers try to shop Black Friday sales

By
Kate Taylor, Business Insider US
-
Lululemon shoppers are furious, as the athleisure brand's website is crashing on Thanksgiving Day.

caption
Lululemon shoppers are furious, as the athleisure brand’s website is crashing on Thanksgiving Day.
source
Facebook/Lululemon

  • Lululemon kicked off Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving – but dozens of shoppers are complaining that the website is crashing.
  • As of 11 a.m. ET, customers have been dealing with tech glitches for at least three hours on Thanksgiving Day.
  • “We knew it would be a busy day, and I suppose technology got away from us this time around,” Lululemon wrote on Facebook.

Lululemon’s site is crashing as shoppers attempt to cash in on Black Friday deals.

On Thursday morning, Thanksgiving Day shoppers began complaining that the athleisure company’s website was not letting them complete their orders.

“Site is down. Ugh!” one person commented soon after Lululemon posted an 8 a.m. EST Facebook announcement that the company was kicking off Black Friday sales.

“Ugh why is the site down now?!?!?” commented another.

As of 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, shoppers were still experiencing difficulties. According to IsItDownRightNow.com, “Lululemon.com is DOWN for everyone.”

Lululemon shoppers were less than pleased to be missing out on the deals.

“Why don’t you guys prepare for the high volume of shoppers on your website?” one shopper commented on Facebook.

Lululemon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. However, the company has been apologizing to shoppers on social media, as well as suggesting that they try to complete the order in another browser or clear the cache.

“We knew it would be a busy day, and I suppose technology got away from us this time around,” Lululemon’s account responded on Facebook. “I totally understand that this can be frustrating as someone trying to shop online, and know that we’re doing everything we can to rectify the situation as soon as possible. “