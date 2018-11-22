Lululemon’s website is crashing as furious customers try to shop Black Friday sales

caption Lululemon shoppers are furious, as the athleisure brand’s website is crashing on Thanksgiving Day. source Facebook/Lululemon

Lululemon kicked off Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving – but dozens of shoppers are complaining that the website is crashing.

As of 11 a.m. ET, customers have been dealing with tech glitches for at least three hours on Thanksgiving Day.

“We knew it would be a busy day, and I suppose technology got away from us this time around,” Lululemon wrote on Facebook.

Lululemon’s site is crashing as shoppers attempt to cash in on Black Friday deals.

On Thursday morning, Thanksgiving Day shoppers began complaining that the athleisure company’s website was not letting them complete their orders.

“Site is down. Ugh!” one person commented soon after Lululemon posted an 8 a.m. EST Facebook announcement that the company was kicking off Black Friday sales.

“Ugh why is the site down now?!?!?” commented another.

As of 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, shoppers were still experiencing difficulties. According to IsItDownRightNow.com, “Lululemon.com is DOWN for everyone.”

Lululemon shoppers were less than pleased to be missing out on the deals.

@lululemon @lululemonmen I am assuming someone will reach out to correct the mess that happened as i tried to check out for 20 mins and all items that were on sale went back to regular price? — Mike L (@spanks004) November 22, 2018

I can’t believe the @lululemon website is down with the black Friday sales trying to check out and I keep getting error messages. Come on really shouldn’t you be ready today — Madison Krigsman (@MadisonKrigsman) November 22, 2018

the @lululemon Black Friday site crashed and I’m heartbroken — abbey (@AbbeysRoad_) November 22, 2018

Please try to expedite the issue with your website so my wife @Miss_Vickyyy does not lose her mind on Thanksgiving. She’s been yelling at her laptop for 3 hours. — Lucius Johnson (@curaider16) November 22, 2018

“Why don’t you guys prepare for the high volume of shoppers on your website?” one shopper commented on Facebook.

@lululemon this is my view for the last 2 hours pic.twitter.com/G6xVqVed42 — mamatried (@eryncobb) November 22, 2018

I have been online for 3 hours now trying to make my purchases. Things keep getting removed from my cart, and other items that were available are now sold out. NOT HAPPY!! #blackfridayfail — crt981.sk@gmail.com (@crt981) November 22, 2018

But will I ever be able to complete my purchase?!???? the website crashes every time! — Lauren Landino (@LL_2coolJ) November 22, 2018

Site keeps crashing!! I’m so furious!! Can’t complete order! — DrZ® (@doctorz007) November 22, 2018

Lululemon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. However, the company has been apologizing to shoppers on social media, as well as suggesting that they try to complete the order in another browser or clear the cache.

“We knew it would be a busy day, and I suppose technology got away from us this time around,” Lululemon’s account responded on Facebook. “I totally understand that this can be frustrating as someone trying to shop online, and know that we’re doing everything we can to rectify the situation as soon as possible. “