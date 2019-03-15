Lupita Nyong’o wore red contact lenses and matching blush to a movie premiere, a complete departure from her usual red-carpet style

While many celebrities stick to tried-and-true beauty looks on the red carpet, Lupita Nyong’o isn’t afraid to take risks.

On Thursday, the actress attended the London premiere of her upcoming film “Us” wearing red contact lenses and matching red blush.

Nyong’o also sported smoky eye shadow, glowing highlighter, and a deep-burgundy lip color.

Her daring look was created by professional makeup artist Nick Barose. Speaking to Vogue, Barose said that he was largely inspired by styles that were popular in the ’80s.

“We wanted to avoid pretty red carpet looks and be more experimental,” Barose told Vogue.

To do so, he took “wicked beauty ideas from fierce women in ’80s music videos” and worked to create a look that was both “strong” and “powerful.”

A Lancôme ambassador, Nyong’o wore a variety of products from the French brand as part of her look.

Barose told Vogue that he used the Lancôme Le Monochromatique blush in Haute Couture to “add colorful drama” to the star’s cheeks, and applied the Ombre Hypnôse Stylo Shadow Stick in Onyx to create her deep lip color.

In addition to her makeup, Nyong’o wore a stunning sparkling gown from Attico. The long-sleeved style features a plaid print, and retails for $1,723.