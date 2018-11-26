Lush is now selling bath bombs that fizz in the shower, and people without a tub are rejoicing

caption Lush is now offering a shower-friendly version of a bath bomb. source Lush Cosmetics

Lush is now selling a version of bath bombs that are meant to be used in the shower.

The shower bombs fizz and expand in your hand when wet, producing a foam you can use to cleanse with.

The four shower bombs have been available in the UK for a few months, but are now making their debut in the US.

Though Lush sells a variety of beauty products, its bath bombs seem to be the brand’s most popular item. While the colorful fizzers are a favorite among bath lovers, those without a tub have been left out for a while now.

Lush appears to be addressing that problem by offering a new product called a shower bomb. They’re essentially a reimagined version of the popular bath bombs, and the brand says they are designed for “all those who get serious FOMO from not having a tub.”

caption The shower bombs behind fizzing and expanding when wet. source Lush Cosmetics

The shower bombs work slightly differently than their bath counterparts. When held in your hands under the flow of the water, the shower bomb will fizz and expand into a fluffy, fragrant mousse you can use to cleanse your body.

Lush is currently offering four different scents for $3.25 each.

The Karma shower bomb is described as a ‘rich woodsy scent’

It contains patchouli and Brazilian orange oil.

caption The Karma shower bomb has a woodsy scent. source Lush Cosmetics

Koyaanisqatsi is described as a ‘delicate scent with big impact’

This light-blue shower bomb contains lavender and ylang ylang oil, and is inspired by the 1982 film of the same name.

caption Koyaanisqatsi is on the delicate side. source Lush Cosmetics

The Sleepy shower bomb shares its scent with the popular lotion of the same name

The Sleepy lotion went viral after a review claimed it helped someone get to sleep in as little as 15 minutes. It contains lavender oil and tonka absolute.

Read more: People say Lush’s Sleepy products knock them out in 15 minutes cold – here’s what happened when I tried them before bed

caption Sleepy shares it scent with the popular lotion. source Lush Cosmetics

Not Sleepy is described as ‘uplifting and refreshing’

This bright yellow shower bomb contains lemon and neroli oils.

caption Not Sleepy has refreshing oils. source Lus Cosmetics

The shower bombs are new to stores in North America, though they have been available in the UK for a few months now. Customers have called them “delightful” and “like washing with whip cream” in reviews. Some have had some criticism about the scent selection and texture, though most of the reviews are positive so far.

Find out more about Lush shower bombs here.

