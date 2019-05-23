This $225 clutch folds out flat to reveal a clever organizational system for all your essentials — it can also be worn 4 ways

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

The Fan Convertible Clutch ($225) from work-to-play luxury bag brand Lux & Nyx isn’t an ordinary clutch.

It has an interior organization system, complete with card slots, zippered pockets, and even straps to secure your makeup essentials for easy access to whatever you need.

It can also be worn four different ways, so you’ll have a smart and stylish bag option for any occasion or use.

When I’m out and about, nothing makes me more flustered than rummaging through an unorganized bag to fish out the credit card, lip balm, or document I need – always, of course, as a line of impatient people forms behind me or as I hear my ride approaching.

Using Lux & Nyx‘s newest bag, the Fan Convertible Clutch ($225), however, has turned me into a cool and collected traveler.

Lux & Nyx is a work-to-play luxury bag company founded in 2017 that also makes stylish duffels, backpacks, and crossbody bags, but one of its most interesting products is this Fan Convertible Clutch. It has a long half-moon shape, can be worn four different ways, and features a smart interior organization system.

When you unzip it, it lays completely flat. It has six card slots, two small zippered compartments, a passport holder, and two straps for small makeup essentials like lipstick and mascara.

In between these two sides, you can still store your phone or small notebook. But when you zip the bag back up, it’s deceptively slim and simply looks like a stylish clutch.

Below, you can see how I organized the bag. I loved that it combined a bag and wallet in one non-bulky accessory so I could travel light on my feet without feeling like I had to eliminate anything important.

caption My bag holds all my essentials so I never lose my lip balm or ID to the depths of my bag. source Connie Chen/Business Insider

It comes with an adjustable strap so you can wear it as a crossbody, belt bag, or wristlet, or you can take the whole strap off and hold it as a traditional clutch. I liked it as a crossbody the most since it felt secure and comfortable and didn’t take up a lot of space.

If you only use the zippered pockets and card slots, you can open the bag all the way without worrying about anything falling out. All of my cards and small essentials stayed put no matter how carelessly I unzipped the bag. However, if you decide to keep your phone in the open space, you need to be more careful about not letting the bag flip open – your phone will crash out onto the ground very quickly.

The bag is made from a material that Lux & Nyx calls Freedom Fiber leather, which is primarily made from fine microfiber bundles that give it the same look and feel of leather. I’d say the final bag isn’t as buttery soft as real leather, but it’s still pretty soft for how structured the bag is. It’s also water-resistant and easy to wipe off any bits of dust or dirt that inevitably collects as you travel. It’s currently available in black, and will be available in more colorful options like fuchsia and yellow in the upcoming weeks.

With this more sustainable construction that doesn’t sacrifice aesthetic, the Fan Convertible Clutch is the perfect intersection of function and style. Not expecting the uniquely beautiful bag to actually be useful, too, many of my friends marveled at its secretly well-organized interior. With it, I knew exactly where I could grab my MetroCard, credit card, or lipstick when I needed it.