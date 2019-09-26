9 outrageous amenities in NYC celebrity homes, from Meryl Streep’s wraparound terrace to the VIP elevators in a building Meg Ryan and Jake Gyllenhaal have called home

caption Taylor Swift is one of the many celebrities that call New York City home — at least part of the time. source Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Celebrities have long flocked to New York City.

Stars such as Meryl Streep, Justin Timberlake, Sarah Jessica Parker, Robert De Niro, Madonna, Sting, and Taylor Swift call the Big Apple home – at least part of the time. And naturally, they live in some of the most opulent homes in the city.

Take a look at some of the most over-the-top amenities in New York celebrity homes, from automated robotic parking and indoor swimming pools to private VIP elevators and IMAX theaters.

For 13 years, Meryl Streep has owned a penthouse in Manhattan’s celebrity-beloved Tribeca neighborhood. Now, she’s selling it for $18.25 million.

The standout feature of the 4,000-square-foot apartment is its 10-foot-wide, fully landscaped wraparound terrace, which offers views of the Hudson River, the Empire State Building, and One World Trade Center.

Actors Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal are selling their brownstone home in the affluent Brooklyn neighborhood of Park Slope for $4 million.

In a city where outdoor space is rare and coveted, the home features a 55-foot-deep backyard garden, complete with an outdoor bathtub and shower.

Singer-songwriter Zayn Malik, a former member of the famous pop band One Direction, is selling his four-bedroom penthouse in Soho for $10.8 million.

The penthouse includes a massive private roof terrace that spans 932 square feet.

Taylor Swift once rented a luxury townhouse on Cornelia Street in the West Village. In her new album, “Lover,” she mentions “a place on Cornelia Street,” presumably referencing the home, which sold earlier this year for $11.5 million.

The West Village townhouse includes a 30-foot indoor swimming pool with double-height ceilings and a chandelier.

In June 2019, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos dropped about $80 million on a set of three condos, including a penthouse, near Madison Square Park in Manhattan.

The penthouse unit, which spans the top three floors of the building, has a partial rooftop terrace that spans the entire length of the building.

443 Greenwich Street in Tribeca is a luxury residential building that’s been called “paparazzi proof” for its privacy-minded features.

The building has reportedly attracted the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal, Meg Ryan, Harry Styles, Justin Timberlake, and Jessica Biel.

The building has as its own lower-level parking, but perhaps the most over-the-top feature of the building is that every single apartment has its own private entry elevator, a representative for the building’s architecture firm told Insider.

A 39-residence boutique residential building in Chelsea, the only one in NYC designed by legendary architect Zaha Hadid, has attracted some musically-inclined celebrities.

Singer Ariana Grande reportedly rented a five-bedroom apartment in the building that spans 4,023 square feet.

And Sting, former lead singer of the Police, reportedly rented a unit on one of the upper floors of the building with his wife, Trudie Styler.

While Sting and Grande’s exact apartments are unknown, the building’s lavish amenities for residents include automated robotic parking, a spa suite with a whirlpool, a cold-plunge pool, a sauna and steam room …

… a 75-foot skylit swimming pool …

… and a private Imax theater.

