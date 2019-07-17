10 of the most luxurious things you can do at Disney World

caption From special events to private tours, here are some of the most luxurious and expensive things you can do at Disney World. source Matt Clare/Flickr

There are a variety of luxury add-ons and experiences to be had at Disney World.

Some of the most expensive experiences include private VIP tours, Deluxe Villa accommodations, and fine dining.

Extravagant vacation add-ons include chartering a private yacht, taking a private safari, and eating at Cinderella’s Royal Table.

For the truly Disney-obsessed, Disney World offers a nighttime wedding package at the Magic Kingdom and the option to purchase a home inside the resort.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

When it comes to a truly magical vacation, not much can compare to the wonder of Disney World.

But could it be even more magical? For a select few the average Disney experience won’t do, and for those more luxury-minded travelers, Disney World offers a wide variety of top-of-the-line experiences and add-ons.

From special events to private tours, here are some of the most luxurious and expensive things you can do at Disney World.

You can tour the legendary suite in Cinderella’s Castle for a reported $12,000.

caption Costing a reported $12,000 for six guests, the 12-hour tour includes exclusive backstage access to the parks, private transportation, front-of-the-line priority to all of the park’s attractions, all meals and beverages, and a tour of Cinderella’s Castle Suite. source Disney Photo Tour/Facebook

One of Disney World’s most mythic experiences is to stay in the suite located inside Cinderella’s Castle. Unfortunately, money can’t buy you a night in this exclusive room. The only way to stay the night in Cinderella’s Castle Suite is to either be invited or to win a sweepstakes.

However, guests can access the suite as a part of the extravagant “World Of Dreams” tour. Costing a reported $12,000 for six guests, the 12-hour tour includes exclusive backstage access to the parks, private transportation, front-of-the-line priority to all of the park’s attractions, all meals and beverages, and a tour of Cinderella’s Castle Suite.

Guests can have year-round access to all of Disney World’s parks for $1,219 per person.

caption Annual Pass members can visit the park anytime they please — for the price of $1,219 per year. source Sam Howzit/Flickr

If you live near the “house of mouse,” you can purchase an Annual Platinum Plus Pass to visit the park anytime you please.

Annual Pass holders get access to every Disney World park, including their newest park called Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge. In addition, these special pass holders receive parking, Disney PhotoPass downloads, and discounts on select dining and merchandise.

Disney World offers luxurious dining options costing more than $200 per guest.

caption The park features “Delicious Disney: A Chef’s Series” events throughout the year. source Elana Rubin

When it comes to eating at Disney World, guests are not limited to the park’s themed restaurants and food courts. Disney offers an array of exquisite fine-dining experiences.

The park features “Delicious Disney: A Chef’s Series” events throughout the year. Each dinner is based on a classic Disney story and includes a menu of themed dishes created specifically for the event. A seat at a “Delicious Disney” dinner will run from $349-$399 per person but the site notes that it varies.

Located at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Victoria & Albert’s is one of Disney World’s most high-end restaurants. The restaurant is a recipient of the prestigious AAA Five Diamond Award and the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award and is the only restaurant in Florida to have received both.

The menu features American cuisine made with luxurious ingredients from all over the world, including Russian Osetra caviar, Italian truffles, and Japanese beef. For an upgraded experience, guests can enjoy a meal at the Victoria & Alberts Chef’s Table. For $250 per person, plus an additional $150 for wine pairings, guests can enjoy a three-hour, multi-course service in the heart of the Victoria & Alberts kitchen.

For nearly $200 per person, guests can enjoy dinner, dessert, and a fireworks show at Cinderella’s Royal Table.

caption The Signature Celebration Package at Cinderella’s Royal Table one-of-a-kind dining experience will set you back $199 per adult and $169 per child. source Unsplash/Park Troopers

The ultimate experience for fans of the classic Disney tale is the Signature Celebration Package at Cinderella’s Royal Table. The package includes a personal welcome by Cinderella and Prince Charming, an extravagant dinner with multiple courses, and a souvenir box of Cinderella-themed treats.

After dinner, guests are taken to priority seating to view the Magic Kingdom’s iconic fireworks show. The fireworks viewing party includes a dessert bar of delicious sweets like chocolate-covered strawberries, Disney-themed desserts, and delicious beverages.

This one-of-a-kind dining experience will set you back $199 per adult and $169 per child.

The cost of private, VIP tours of Disney World begin at $425 per hour.

caption Included in the VIP tour is private transportation, VIP viewing areas for Disney World’s parades and shows, and top-level hospitality throughout the park. source Matt Stroshane/Disneyland Resort/Getty Images

The most exclusive way to explore Disney World is with a private, VIP tour. Led by your very own Disney tour guide, this customizable tour accommodates up to 10 guests and takes you on a journey through the park’s top attractions.

Included in the tour is private transportation, VIP viewing areas for Disney World’s parades and shows, and top-level hospitality throughout the park.

You can charter a yacht to view the Magic Kingdom’s fireworks show from the water for about $400 per hour.

caption Accommodating 18 guests, the Grand 1 Yacht cruise includes a variety of snacks, drinks, and decorations if you’re celebrating a special event. source Candace Lindemann/Flickr Creative Commons

If you’re looking to avoid the crowds during the Magic Kingdom’s must-see fireworks show, Disney World offers the option to charter their Grand 1 Yacht to enjoy the show from the water.

Accommodating 18 guests, the Grand 1 Yacht cruise includes a variety of snacks, drinks, and decorations if you’re celebrating a special event. For an added cost, guests can also add a private dining menu to their cruise.

You can also book a different yacht for between $299-349.

Guests can book a Grand Villa at the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa for around $2,500 per night.

caption The Grand Floridian Resort & Spa’s most extravagant rooms are their Grand Villas. source Flickr/Jared

Known as one of Disney World’s most elegant resorts, the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa overlooks the water and is located just one Monorail stop away from the Magic Kingdom.

The resort’s most extravagant rooms are their Grande Villas. They offer more space, separate bedrooms, a full kitchen, as well as a washer and dryer. The most expensive villa is the resort’s three-bedroom, lake-view villa. At $2,507 per night, the villa will accommodate up to 12 adults.

Experience a Disney safari for around $200 per person.

caption For adults, the Wild Africa Trek runs $189-$249 per person. source Delbars/Shutterstock

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, guests can enjoy the park’s Wild Africa Trek, a private, VIP, guided journey through the park. This three-hour experience takes guests on a tour of Disney’s Animal Kingdom and features the chance to see the park’s amazing wildlife.

The private tour guide will give you insight into the park’s operation while a professional photographer captures all the important moments of the experience. Guests are also given a special souvenir to take home.

For adults, this trek runs $189-$249 per person.

For a reported $180,000, you can get married at Disney World and have the whole park to yourself.

caption The reported cost of this fairytale wedding at Disney World? About $180,000. source Toru Hanai/Reuters

In 2016, Disney announced that couples could book an unforgettable nighttime wedding experience at the Magic Kingdom after the park closes.

Included in the “Magic Kingdom Park Evening” wedding is a ride down Main Street USA in Cinderella’s horse-drawn carriage, a ceremony directly in front of Cinderella’s lit-up castle, and wedding details customized for you by Disney’s wedding consultants.

The reported cost of this fairytale wedding at Disney World? About $180,000.

For a more budget-friendly wedding, couples can book from a variety of unique wedding packages starting at $3,500 for an intimate ceremony accommodating four guests.

If just visiting Disney World is not enough, you can live at the park for $2 million and up.

caption Some of the perks of living at Disney World include a private clubhouse complete with a pool and gym, exclusive restaurants, club-sponsored activities and events, concierge services, and complimentary transportation to the Disney World parks. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

For extreme lovers of Disney, the Golden Oak Club at Walt Disney World Resort is a multi-neighborhood community of private homes located inside the resort.

Beginning at $2 million, the purchase of a home in any of the Golden Oak Club area gets you membership into the club, giving you access to all of the luxurious amenities one would expect from living at Disney.

Some of the perks of living at Disney World include a private clubhouse complete with a pool and gym, exclusive restaurants, club-sponsored activities and events, concierge services, and complimentary transportation to the Disney World parks.