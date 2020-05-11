A luxury apartment building in Miami is catering to wealthy residents with a new amenity: free coronavirus antibody testing

caption Luxury apartment buildings have been offering Zoom happy hours, celebrity cooking lessons, and even kickboxing classes to its residents amid the pandemic. source pisaphotography/Shutterstock

Forget heated rooftop pools and underground parking garages. High-end apartment complexes are stepping up their amenities game by giving residents free yoga sessions, free cooking lessons – and now, in at least one Miami residential building, free COVID-19 antibody testing.

Forbes’ Amy Dobson reports that The Continuum, a 522-unit luxury condominium building in South Beach, Miami, partnered with doctors from USA Sports Medicine and Mount Sinai hospital for a three-day pop-up COVID-19 antibody testing event.

“We’re redirecting our funds to things that are more important to our residents right now, which is health and safety,” Rishi Idnani, managing director of The Continuum, told Forbes. “We were able to negotiate a bulk rate for the antibody testing [that] was paid directly by the association as a service. “

Out of the 522 residential units at The Continuum, Idnani confirmed that over 400 residents opted to be tested, along with over 120 employees. Free testing is still available to employees and residents, by booking an appointment at a clinic down the street from the condominium. Furthermore, the building has stocked up on a six month supply of gloves and masks, in preparing for hurricane season that begins in June.

Free antibody testing is just another way luxury buildings are catering to wealthy residents. Business Insider’s Katie Warren and Taylor Borden previously reported that Fisher Island, the richest zip code in America, was able to obtain antibody tests for everyone on the island because it’s what “what residents wanted.” Fisher Island is just a few miles off the coast of Miami.

Coronavirus antibody testing isn’t the only “enhanced” amenity that’s popped up during the pandemic. Dobson and Brick Underground‘s Jennifer White Karp each separately reported that some luxury buildings in New York City are now offering virtual celebrity cooking sessions, drawing classes, performances by Broadway singers, meditation, and even online kickboxing lessons to help keep socially-distancing residents occupied while shutdowns are still in effect.