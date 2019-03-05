I got a behind-the-scenes tour of a luxury building in NYC — and even though it’s still under construction, I could clearly see why buyers would drop $2 million or more to live there

caption The 12-floor residence at 40 Bleecker Street will include 61 condos. source 40 Bleecker

40 Bleecker Street is an upcoming luxury residential building in downtown New York City.

The 12-floor residence will include 61 residences, a 58-foot swimming pool, a sculpture garden, private underground parking, and lighting that’s specially designed to be “selfie-friendly.”

Prices start at $1.9 million for a one-bedroom and go up to more than $10 million for a four-bedroom penthouse.

I took a tour of the construction site and a model unit at the sales gallery, and it was clear the much-anticipated building is going to be a hotspot for celebrity buyers.

On a recent February afternoon, I headed to NoHo in New York City for a behind-the-scenes look at a luxury residential building in New York City set to open in the fall of 2019.

The 12-floor residence at 40 Bleecker Street will include 61 condos starting at $1.9 million and going up to more than $10 million for a four-bedroom penthouse.

Read more: I toured the first residential building to open in Hudson Yards, NYC’s new $25 billion neighborhood – and it was clear it’s selling much more than just real estate

The condos were designed with special lighting to be “selfie-friendly.” The building includes amenities such as a 58-swimming foot pool, a 5,600-square-foot sculpture garden, and private underground parking.

I got a tour of the under-construction building as well as a model unit in the nearby sales gallery. Sales are being handled by “Million Dollar Listing” star Fredrik Eklund and his partner, John Gomes, both of Douglas Elliman.

Here’s what it looks like now.

40 Bleecker is a highly anticipated luxury building under construction in downtown New York City. The 12-story residence is expected to be finished in the fall of 2019, although several condos have already been sold.

source Williams New York

It’s in a neighborhood called NoHo, which stands for “North of Houston Street,” an area that channels “the prestige coursing down Park Avenue, the chic emanatingfrom SoHo, the energy of nearby Washington Square, and the artistichistory of the neighboring East Village,” according to 40 Bleecker’s press materials.

caption A view of NoHo from the TK floor of 40 Bleecker. source Katie Warren/Business Insider

On a recent February afternoon, I went to get a sneak peek at 40 Bleecker. I took the train from my office in the Financial District to NoHo, getting off at the Bleecker Street station.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The building is still very much under construction.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

I was given a hard hat to wear …

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

… and our group of journalists, developers, real-estate brokers, and publicists were all squeezed into a construction elevator.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

As we rode up to the 10th floor, I kept thinking this would not be a fun experience if I were afraid of heights.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

We stepped out on the 10th floor of the 12-story building.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The 10th floor is a penthouse floor that will house three residences: Penthouse A, penthouse B, and Penthouse C.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The only unit still available on the 10th floor is Penthouse C, which is listed for $10.1 million. Residents are expected to be able to move in sometime in the fall of 2019.

Source: 40 Bleecker

I walked around the perimeter to take in the views of the surrounding neighborhood.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

NoHo is a pricey and coveted neighborhood, with a mixture of luxury buildings and side street walk-ups.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Compass

Construction workers didn’t pay us any attention as they went about their job.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

40 Bleecker was designed by Rawlings Architects. Architect Ed Rawlings said they kept the surrounding neighborhood in mind when designing the building. “We were sensitive to the building stock around our building, the rhythm and depth, and shadows that play across building,” he told City Realty.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: CityRealty

Rawlings, right, posed for a photo with other members of the 40 Bleecker team behind 40 Bleecker, including interior designer Ryan Korban.

caption From left to right: Anthony Leichter, Daniel Blanco, Ryan Korban, Raymond Chalmé, and architect Ed Rawlings. source Katie Warren/Business Insider

We got back in the semi-open-air construction elevator to go up one more story to the 11th floor.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

It was clear that the views from the building’s penthouses will be stunning. Looking downtown, One World Trade Center is in plain view.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The 11th floor will house Penthouse F and Penthouse E, which are already sold.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

It was hard to visualize a completed luxury building as I stood in a dirty, partially-finished construction site. But when it’s finished, 40 Bleecker will hold 61 residences ranging from one-bedroom to five-bedroom units.

source Moso

Each of the six penthouses will have private outdoor space.

source Moso

Amenities include a private underground parking garage …

source Moso

… an exercise room and stretching studio …

source Moso

… a 58-foot swimming pool …

source Moso

… and a 5,600-square-foot sculpture garden with Zen waterfalls, reflecting pools, chevron pathways, and seating areas. The landscaping was designed by Edmund Hollander Landscape Design.

source Moso

With 40 Bleecker still under construction, the developers built a sales gallery to allow buyers to get a sense of what the condos will actually look and feel like.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

We walked down the street to 65 Bleecker Street to check out a model unit.

We stepped into the model of 40 Bleecker’s lobby, which includes a black marble and mirror fireplace …

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

… and custom-made marble couches.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

40 Bleecker’s interiors were designed by Ryan Korban, who is known for designing flagship luxury apparel stores including Balenciaga and Alexander Wang, as well as private homes for celebrity clients including Kanye West and James Franco.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Architectural Digest, Robb Report

The condos and lobby were designed with “selfie-friendly lighting” because “it’s very important that you look good at all times,” Korban told me.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The lobby’s coffee table is a slab of French limestone.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Also in the lobby is a miniature model of 40 Bleecker, which sits in front of screens showing renderings and floor plans of various units. John Gomes of Douglas Elliman told me they show it to potential buyers who visit the sales atelier and use to it to help gauge what a person is looking for.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

From the lobby, we stepped into the model unit, which featured a spacious open kitchen and living area.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

A sleek sofa sat in the corner where a faux-window displayed the actual view from 40 Bleecker’s condos. The floors are French white oak — sourced from recycled wine barrels — in a chevron pattern because it’s “elegant” and “a little European,” Korban said.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

“Million Dollar Listing” star Fredrik Eklund, left, is one of the Douglas Elliman team members handling sales at 40 Bleecker.

caption From left to right: Fredrik Eklund, Raymond Chalmé, Daniel Blanco, John Gomes, Sarah Burke, and Anthony Leichter. source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The kitchens of 40 Bleecker are designed in a neutral color scheme with plenty of marble, from the counters to the hood over the stove.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Each kitchen comes with Miele appliances and Italian cerused oak cabinetry.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The refrigerator was stocked with all the essential beverages.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The next stop was the model bathrooms.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

They were as luxurious as I’d expected.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The master bathrooms come with deep soaking tubs …

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

… and separate walk-in showers.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Lighting was clearly a priority in the bathrooms, with lights in nearly every possible niche.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

I was told I had to take a selfie to test the lighting, so I snapped a good ole’ bathroom selfie. I think the soft lighting did have a nice effect on my skin.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

I passed through the lobby again on my way out. I left feeling sure that 40 Bleecker will be a magnet for celebrity buyers when it’s finished thanks to its trendy location, “selfie-friendly” lighting, lavish amenities, and modern yet elegant design. And of course, the marble couches.