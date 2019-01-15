Luxury Coworking Space, Colony Set to Debut in Mutiara Damansara

Colony set to grow its footprint in Malaysia to over 100,000 sq ft with its fifth location by June 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 15 January 2019 – Colony, Malaysia’s leading luxury coworking space unveiled its expansion plans into Mutiara Damansara, Selangor as its fifth location. Spanning 19,700 sq ft across 2 storeys, this space is strategically housed within Grade ‘A’ MSC status KYM Tower which is also built to Green Building Index ‘Gold’ certification. Colony @ Mutiara Damansara is slated to open its doors in June 2019.

Colony @ Mutiara Damansara is marked as the group’s first foray into the state of Selangor. Known to be one of the most esteemed districts, it is home to a wealth of upscale shopping malls, extensive dining options and entertainment facilities. Connected through an elevated walkway, Colony features direct connection to Kuala Lumpur’s MRT rail network and neighbouring lifestyle malls, including The Curve Shopping Mall, IPC Shopping Centre, as well as IKEA Damansara.

Set to be designed by luxury interior designer Jarsche Design Studio, guests may expect elegant detailing, generous spaces and tasteful interior. As with every Colony coworking spaces in its portfolio, this space will reflect its own distinctive flair from other locations yet maintaining the brand’s contemporary grandeur. Colony @ Mutiara Damansara is estimated to accommodate over 250 guests.

Colony coworking spaces are known to be located in prestigious urban addresses with major shopping malls and excellent accessibility, combining timeless glamour with workplace comfort and world-class hospitality. ‘As a burgeoning cosmopolitan, Mutiara Damansara presents outstanding opportunities. We are excited to bring Colony’s hospitality and beautiful workspaces to the area with aims to better serve our growing customer base.’ said Timothy Tiah, Colony Co-Founder and Executive Director.

After announcing its 35,000 sq ft flagship to be open in April 2019, Colony @ Mutiara Damansara is the latest addition to its ranks as Colony grows its footprint, bringing over 100,000 sq ft of luxury coworking spaces in Malaysia.

About Colony

Colony is a luxurious coworking space and serviced office provider based in the heart of Kuala Lumpur with plans and pricing curated to eliminate hefty set-up costs, maintenance hassle, and long-term rental contracts. Raved over for its chic and Instagram-worthy interior, the company aims to enable guests to focus on their life’s work and reach new heights while all else is taken care of. The company is backed by Oak Drive Ventures, Cornerstone Partner’s Group and family offices around the region. https://www.colony.work