A luxury cruise company is offering a scholarship to travel Croatia helping save dolphins and turtles, with accommodation, meals, and transport included

A cruise company is offering a scholarship combining marine conservation and luxury travel in Croatia.

Half of the four-week scholarship will be spent doing volunteer work with dolphins, turtles, and marine life, and you can spend your free time snorkelling or relaxing on the beach.

The other two weeks will be spent travelling Croatia in luxury style, including wine-tasting and truffle-hunting, and accommodation and food are provided.

Applications to apply for summer 2020 open on June 8.

If you’re passionate about marine life, conservation, and travel, you can now apply for your perfect summer.

A luxury cruise company is offering a scholarship to one person who will get to spend a month travelling Croatia and volunteering with dolphins and turtles.

Small ship cruise specialists Unforgettable Croatia have teamed up with the Blue World Institute, a non-profit organisation working on scientific research and investigation of the marine environment, to launch the Croatia Conservation and Exploration Scholarship.

Taking place for four weeks over summer 2020, the scholarship will be split into two halves, with the first two weeks being spent volunteering with the charity, and the second two weeks on a luxury holiday.

While working with the Institute, you’ll be based on Lošinj island, and your responsibilities will include: hands-on work aboard the field research boats, and collecting and analyzing scientific data on dolphin, sea turtle, and other marine life populations and behaviors.

You’re likely to see up to 50 dolphins a day.

In your downtime, you’ll get to partake in an array of outdoor sports, go snorkelling, or just relax on the beach. All your meals and accommodation will be provided too.

After two weeks of volunteering, the scholar will get to enjoy a further two weeks travelling around Croatia in style, visiting a host of the country’s most beautiful locations.

The third week of the scholarship will begin with a seven-night exclusive tour of Croatia travelling from Lošinj to Rovnii, before heading on to Opatija, Plitvice Lakes National Park, Zadar, and Split.

While in the Istrian Peninsula, you’ll be treated to wine tasting and get to go truffle-hunting, plus you’ll be offered a private tour of the magnificent Plitvice Lakes National Park. Private transfers and luxury 4-star star accommodation are provided too.

From Split, you’ll continue your exploration aboard a luxury seven-night island-hopping cruise to Dubrovnik, stopping overnight in Hvar Island, Vis Island, Korcula Island, Mljet Island, and Ston.

Applications open on June 8 2019 to celebrate World Oceans Day, and you have until Monday 9 July.

To apply – either for yourself or on behalf of a friend – simply head to the Unforgettable Croatia website and explain why you (or they) deserve the scholarship. The winner will be selected by Unforgettable Croatia.