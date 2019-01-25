A new luxury cruise will take guests around the world to 6 continents in 117 days — here’s a look inside the ship, where suites cost up to $165,999 per person

caption The Seven Seas Mariner will take guests on a world tour in 2021. source Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas

Regent Seven Seas will take guests around the world in four months on a luxury cruise that kicks off on January 5, 2021.

Passengers will venture to six continents and 56 UNESCO World Heritage sites.

The 117-night cruise ranges in price from $61,999 to $165,999.

The time is now for luxury cruises: Many luxury cruise lines are catering to the 1% with 100-plus day cruises around the world.

The latest to launch? Regent Seven Seas’ World Cruise, set to begin its journey on January 5, 2021. Over the course of 117 nights, the cruise will navigate the globe, checking 56 UNESCO World Heritage sites off its bucket list and hitting every continent, save for Antarctica.

Its four-month journey from Miami to Barcelona doesn’t come cheap – the prices currently range from $61,999 to $165,999. It takes place on the Seven Seas Mariner, a recently refurbished ship that’s as luxe in details as the journey it promises is adventurous.

Take a look at what the Regent Seven Seas’ 2021 World Cruise has to offer – on shore and on board.

The Regent Seven Seas World Cruise aboard the Seven Seas Mariner will kick off on January 5, 2021.

Passengers will spend four months and 117 nights nearly circling the globe.

Over the course of 38,551 miles, the ship will visit 30 countries across six continents.

It begins its journey in Miami, before heading to the Caribbean, South America, and the South Pacific.

The cruise will then make its way to Indonesia, southern Asia, and the Mediterranean before hitting its final destination in Barcelona, Spain.

It’ll stop at 61 ports, across which there are 324 free shore excursions available.

During that journey, it will also hit 56 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, such as the Great Barrier Reef, marking the most UNESCO sites a Regent Seven Seas cruise has ever visited.

Other sites on the itinerary include the Old City of Acre near Jerusalem and Jordan’s Wadi Rum Protected Area.

Passengers also have the option to take 10 side trips from ports, called overland programs — like visiting the Great Pyramids in Cairo, a flight away from the port call of Safaga.

Guests can take a flight to Delhi from a port call in Cochin to see the Taj Mahal…

… or a three-day trip to Machu Picchu near a port call in Salaverry, Peru.

But the fun isn’t limited to off-shore activities. While passengers are at sea, there’s plenty to do on board the Mariner.

Refurbished in 2018, the Mariner’s interior is full of luxe details …

… and luxe amenities. For wellness junkies, there’s a jogging track, fitness center complete with exercise classes, and a Canyon Ranch spa, one of America’s top luxury wellness resorts.

Passengers can also enjoy a good book by the pool or in the library.

There’s also a card room …

… and a casino, both of which have warm, rich details.

There are more than seven restaurants to dine at, plus several bars, lounges, and nightclubs for cocktails.

Guests can enjoy foie gras sliders amid lavish settings and a sparkling chandelier.

When it comes to resting their heads, guests have 350 suites to choose from, complete with balconies for panoramic views of the sea.

Prices start at $61,999 for a deluxe veranda suite that’s 252 square feet …

… and get as high as $165,999 for a master suite, which is more than 1,200 square feet.

The master suite includes added amenities like in-suite caviar service.

But they’re not the only suites to enjoy perks: Penthouse suites and higher have a personal butler.

The suites are basically like floating apartments — there’s more room than your average cruise ship.

But no matter which suite guests choose, the price is all-inclusive, including free business-class air to and from the ship, alcohol, Wi-Fi, and laundry service as well as all gratuities paid.

Passengers also get an $800 credit to spend on the ship.

There’s currently a waitlist for the six most expensive suites, but some of the penthouse suites, the concierge suites, and deluxe veranda suites are still available.

