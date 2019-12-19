20 luxury gifts for dads this holiday season, handpicked and tested by us

caption The Otto Wilde grill is one of our favorite products we’ve tested this year. source Otto Wilde

We can’t always afford to spoil Dad as we’d like, but when we get the chance, he deserves it.

Below, we’ve rounded up luxury gifts for every type of dad from the (wannabe) electric guitar virtuoso and the grill meister to the champagne connoisseur and the style icon.

If you’re still looking for other gift inspiration, check out all of our 2019 holiday gift guides for all budgets.

Dad might have fancy, even flashy taste, but why shouldn’t he? He’s put up with you all these years, and there’s no reason he shouldn’t lie in the lap of luxury from time to time.

Below are products and services we’ve tested, tasted, worn, or tried in some way, shape, or form, and recommend with our utmost care and emphasis. Most of these gifts fall in the several-hundred-dollar range, but the list tops out around $1,200. If you’re looking for more affordable ways to treat your dear old dad, have a look at some of our other guides, like 55 gifts for Dad under $50 or 51 gifts your dad actually wants this year – for every budget.

Whether he fancies himself a musician, a chef, a connoisseur of the finest wines available to humanity, or a beach bum extraordinaire, we’ve rustled up gift ideas to appease all the dads out there, so go ahead and treat him, if just once this year.

A new all-in-one espresso machine

source Breville

Breville’s Barista Pro will make him feel like he knows exactly what he’s doing. With one of Breville’s top-notch grinders built-in, along with a steam wand and a hot water dispenser, he can make just about anything he wants. Read our full review.

A decked-out stand-up paddle board

source Bote Board

Maybe there’s not a lot of time for getting on the water these days, but with the Bōte board, there are no excuses for passing up an opportunity. A little beamier, a little more stable, and a lot more fishable than your average SUP, this one will keep him from spilling into the drink along with his precious fishing gear. Read our full review.

The folding Persols Steve McQueen wore in ‘Thomas Crown Affair’

source Persol

Remind him he’s still got it. With polarized, cristal lenses and foldable frames with stainless steel hardware, these are the shades he’s always wanted, even if he never told you. Read our full review.

Limited Edition James Bond Bollinger wine

source Bollinger

If he’s both a Champagne and a Bond fan, this one’s almost too easy. A 2011 grand cru blanc de noirs, it’s made purely from pinot noir grapes and sourced from a single grand cru vineyard in Aÿ, Champagne. Crisp, bright, clean notes of Granny Smith apple and other stonefruit tartness were a delight. And while it’s something that would pair nicely with just about everything, it might just best be enjoyed with nothing at all.

A perfect steak-searing machine

source Otto Wilde

Endorsed by legendary meat man Pat LaFrieda, the Otto Wilde sears meat alright, but it also does so much more. Reaching 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit, he’ll be able to pull off everything from steaks, burgers, and sausages to pizza, scallops, and whole crispy fish.

A folding kayak

source Oru

One more easy way to help get him out on the water (and out of your hair) more. Foldable and weighing under 30 pounds, Oru’s folding kayaks fit on your back and pack anywhere. We’ve tried these in Fiji, New Zealand, and the Hudson River, and have found them remarkably seaworthy and easy to fold and unfold. It really takes less than five minutes.

A new Fender American Ultra Series Stratocaster

source Fender

A fresh take on a classic, because like him, the Stratocaster is timeless. With an updated range of tones and a newly modified fretboard, the playability of the Fender Strat just got even easier, which is good, because his fingers aren’t getting any faster.

An durable brief case

source Filson

If whatever he has for a briefcase just isn’t cutting it, this ought to last him a good while. With waxed cotton twill, tough, thick leather, and a 120-plus-year legacy, Filson is, in some sense, the original briefcase and an Insider Picks favorite.

A Pelican air case to handle his most rugged travels

source Pelican

If Dad travels with equipment, it’s probably time he had one of these. 40% lighter than Pelican’s regular cases but still crush-, dust-, and waterproof, this virtually indestructible trunk on wheels comes with reliable stainless steel bearings, double-throw latches, and stainless steel hasp protectors to help it survive all of Dad’s mishaps.

A Wi-Fi-controlled pellet grill and smoker

source Camp Chef

Help him help you. Think smoked fish, pork shoulder, eggplant, and well, this grill is your (or his) oyster. From the comfort of the living room, he can monitor and adjust the temperature of the grill and what’s smoking inside of it thanks to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and an app. Don’t worry, it’s easy.

An outdoor adventure with REI

source REI

Maybe Dad wants to get out there, but he’s not the type to strike out into the wilderness on his own. This will make sure he comes back in one piece. REI Adventures can take him anywhere from your own backyard (more or less), to the farthest-flung corners of the earth, and range from a few days to a long week. There are hikes, rafting trips, bike excursions, and more. Read our review here.

A rum that’s every bit as sophisticated his scotch

source Rhum J.M.

We all like something different once in a while, and he’ll be shocked to know that rum can be every bit as complex as his scotch collection. Single-batch rum is more aromatic and much more complex than blended or spiced rum. Surprise him.

A 4K QLED TV

source Samsung

Football, nature docs, Scorcese flicks… Whatever he’s into watching, the latest and greatest in television technology shall not disappoint. The colors will be more vibrant, the blacks will be deeper, and glare will be a problem no more!

A first-class chef’s knife

source SharpEdge

Handcrafted in Seki City, Japan, the knife-making capital of the world, this is one he’ll cherish forever. With the thinness of carbon steel and the durability of stainless steel, this thin-bladed knife cuts like a dream but still retains an edge. If he spends any time in the kitchen at all, he’s sure to be smitten.

A collection of rich spices

source Spice House

Whether Dad’s a top-notch chef or just thinks he is, this should invigorate the kitchen (and what comes out of it) a little. Fresh, colorful, and different from the basics that have occupied the pantry for years, these spices might just liven him up a little bit too.

A bottle of Tiffon Tres Vielle cognac

source Chateau Triac

The world’s best spirit for the world’s best dad. When it comes to spirits, cognac is king. With about 150 years in the trade, Tiffon has kept to traditional methods when it comes to eaux-de-vie production, and unlike many other houses, the entire production still takes place in-house.

A brand new goose down parka

source Triple Fat Goose

There’s nothing like a full-length parka this time of year, and maybe it’ll inspire him to spend a little more time outside. A generous helping of 700-fill down and a DWR finish make this among the toastier options for winter. Fur optional.

An easy peasy beer brewing appliance

source Amazon

Make him feel like the brewmaster he never was. This is far and away your best bet to appease him while also guaranteeing his new hobby doesn’t overrun the kitchen. Completely self-contained, this beer brewing appliance is about as easy as it gets. Even with a ton of user error on our end, we still managed to produce a highly drinkable brew. Read our review here.

A vacuum-steeled stainless steel cooler (which he’ll pass down to you)

source Yeti

This cooler will survive the whole famn damily for many a year to come. Vacuum-insulated kitchen-grade stainless steel, cast aluminum and steel hinges and hardware and a whole new type of indestructible, if Dad’s a Yeti fan, he’ll lose it when he sees this brand new number.

The original ski goggles

source Vuarnet

Maybe, just maybe, he’ll stop scratching up his goggles if he gets a pair like this. At any rate, they’ll make him feel too cool for ski school, and any chance to make dad feel cool shan’t be wasted. Ultra-thick glass lenses that banish all glare (along with leather side touts) made these among the first real ski goggles before Smith Optics came along. These are probably the ski goggles your grandfather would have worn, and they haven’t had to change much (if at all) since.