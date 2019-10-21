The 11 best luxury hotels on or near the Las Vegas Strip

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Las Vegas draws millions of tourists a year to its world-class gaming, dining, shopping, entertainment, and hotels.

For hotels, Vegas offers a great way to experience five-star luxury at a more accessible price point than is typically available.

We selected 11 of the nicest hotels in Vegas, on or near the Las Vegas Strip, based on top Trip Advisor reviews, Booking.com ratings, and priced less than $200 per night in slower seasons.

There’s plenty to gamble on in Las Vegas, but when it comes to selecting my hotel, I won’t risk the odds.

For while there is a Vegas hotel for every traveler – cheap campy classics, big brand offerings, and decadent sprawling resorts – I always view a visit to Sin City as a reason to indulge. Beyond just the buffet, that is.

Las Vegas is one of the few cities in the United States where staying at a five-star hotel is generally affordable. Ultra-luxury properties can come in under $200 per night, sometimes as low as $75 to $100, depending when you visit. Such an affordable stay certainly makes for a compelling booking argument.

Also consider that much of the draw of the Las Vegas Strip doesn’t even include the casino, with top-tier dining, star entertainment, and gorgeous hotels known for stunning pools and spas.

I once stayed at the Signature at MGM Grand in January midweek, shortly after New Year’s, and booked a Deluxe Suite for $80 per night. That’s less than a meal for two at a fancy restaurant. My room was a spacious 500 square feet, with a spa bath, terrace, and sleeper sofa (pro tip: I booked through the Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection, one of my favorite perks of the Chase Sapphire Reserve card and enjoyed a resort credit, free breakfast, early check-in/late check-out, and a category upgrade all included in my rate).

Of course, weekends and high seasons will bring increased prices, but with a little sleuthing you might just snag a great deal.

Ready to double down on a great Las Vegas luxury hotel? I rounded up four and a half and five-star hotels based on top user reviews and ratings from Trip Advisor and Booking.com, with deals under $200 nightly for the flexible traveler.

Keep reading to discover 11 of the best hotels in Las Vegas on the strip.

The Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

caption Situated at the end of the Las Vegas Strip, some rooms have expansive desert views. source Trip Advisor

The Four Seasons is certainly a symbol of luxury and one that often comes with an accompanying high price tag. However, I’ve seen deals close to $200 at this location hidden within the Mandalay Bay, that’s arguably one of the nicest hotels in Vegas. Over 4,000 reviews on Trip Advisor praise it as “excellent.”

Trip Advisor Ranking: 2 out of 272 Booking.com Rating: 9.1

Wynn Las Vegas

caption The Wynn has become synonymous with Las Vegas luxury and is considered one of the nicest hotels in Vegas. source Trip Advisor

I once stayed at this luxury resort and casino and was blown away by the level of detail and thoughtfulness in each generously-appointed guest room. Since then, the hotel’s reputation has only continued to grow as one of the best on the Strip.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 4 out of 272 Booking.com Rating: 9.1

The NoMad Las Vegas

caption This hotel-within-a-hotel offers a true respite from the frenzy of the Las Vegas Strip. source Trip Advisor

Located on the upper four floors of the Park MGM Las Vegas, the NoMad Las Vegas is the third location from the luxury NoMad hotel group with properties in New York and Los Angeles. It’s one of many hotel-within-a-hotel concepts that are popular in Las Vegas, and within this list, for a more intimate boutique quality that feels rare in this town.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 6 out of 272 Booking.com Rating: 8.8

Encore at Wynn Las Vegas

caption Only Encore guests may use this pool, but if it’s ever too crowded, they can also visit the Wynn’s pools. source Trip Advisor

Not to be confused with the Wynn itself, the Encore is the Wynn’s take on a boutique offering. It also comes with all the benefits of being housed within a parent property. While guests of the Wynn can’t use Encore facilities, such as the pool, all those booked at Encore are allowed privileges at both.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 10 out of 272 Booking.com Rating: 9.0

The Palazzo at the Venetian

caption Adjacent to the Venetian, the Palazzo is its more grownup sibling. source Trip Advisor

While the Venetian is perhaps more well-known, consider a stay at its sister property, the Palazzo. More low-key but equally refined, the Palazzo’s standard rooms are dubbed Luxury Suites and are not only newer than entry-level Venetian offerings but significantly larger.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 19 out of 272 Booking.com Rating: 9.1

Cosmopolitan

caption The Cosmopolitan has become a big hotel player in Vegas, but with a more intimate approach. source Marriott

The Cosmopolitan is quite the scene, and that’s why people love it. Trendy, hip, and exceedingly upscale, this sophisticated hotel generally feels like you’re hanging out inside a chandelier (likely why they have a bar named after one). A member of the Autograph Collection of hotels, it’s also a great way for Marriott Bonvoy members to show loyalty.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 20 out of 272

Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace

caption This bathroom could easily be mistaken for a hotel spa. source Trip Advisor

Another top-favored hotel that happens to be housed within another hotel, Nobu is higher-end than Caesars Palace. Named for a celebrity restauranteur, staying here feels a bit like being a celebrity, with added VIP perks.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 28 out of 272 Booking.com Rating: 8.0

Signature at MGM Grand

caption Suites come with separate seating areas, kitchenettes, and spacious bathrooms. source Trip Advisor

The Signature is set a bit back a bit from the Strip, but is still easily accessible through connected passageways to the MGM Grand. There’s no casino on-site but I thought this added to its appeal. I was able to walk to the casino but then escape it. My room felt plush, upscale and huge. I would absolutely book and stay again.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 30 out of 272 Booking.com Rating: 8.9

Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

caption The pool at the Waldorf in Las Vegas is revered for actually being relaxing, unlike many other party pool scenes. source Trip Advisor

Travelers accustomed to the highest level of hospitality book this five-star property known for immaculate service and spacious rooms that start at 500 square feet with extravagant soaking tubs. With no casino on-site, it’s another great option when you prefer a more blissful stay. If you come to Vegas for luxe spas, pools and dining, this is a great bet.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 53 out of 272 Booking.com Rating: 9.0

Aria Resort & Casino

caption A spa bath is one of many in-room perks. source Trip Advisor

Guests love the modern Aria hotel for large, comfortable rooms equipped with technology to control lights, curtains and more from the touch of a tablet. Typically priced around $200 in busy seasons, it’s also more attainable than many competitors.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 56 out of 272 Booking.com Rating: 8.7

Bellagio Las Vegas

caption The Bellagio’s signature Dale Chihuly art installation in the lobby. source Trip Advisor

Extremely popular, the Bellagio draws a large casino crowd, as well as those craning for a front-row view of the dancing fountains. But go beyond the gaming floor and find posh hotel rooms, designer shopping, and curated art, including the signature Dale Chihuly glass installation hanging from the lobby ceiling.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 63 out of 272 Booking.com Rating: 8.6