This company is selling individually carved ‘luxury’ ice cubes made of purified water — and charging $325 for 50 cubes

caption The ice is meant to be used with top-shelf spirits. source Courtesy of Glace Luxury Ice

A California company sells “luxury” ice cubes for $325 for 50 ice cubes.

According to Glace Luxury Ice, their product is superior to regular ice because it’s “purified of minerals, additives and other pollutants.”

Glace Ice claims that the design of their cubes – which come in cube or sphere shapes – provide minimum dilution, maximum cooling, and should be enjoyed with “premium spirits.”

If you’re drinking top-shelf liquor, you’d better be enjoying it with top-shelf ice.

That’s the idea behind a California company that sells “luxury” ice cubes for $325 per order of 50 ice cubes. That’s $6.50 per ice cube.

Glace Luxury Ice says that its ice is of higher quality than regular ice, which is made with local tap water and may contain impurities and carcinogens, resulting in poor tasting and potentially unhealthy ice, according to the company’s website.

Glace Ice, on the other hand, is purified and protected in a resealable package, which ensures its purity, according to the company.

“Our elegant design provides minimum dilution and maximum cooling, greatly enhancing enjoyment at the point of consumption,” the website reads. “Glace Luxury Ice provides consumers with a top-shelf choice for ice that matches their premium spirit selection.”

Glace Luxury Ice sells two different types of ice cubes: G-Cubed, which is cube-shaped, with each piece individually carved …

source Courtesy of Glace Luxury Ice

… and the Mariko Sphere. The sphere is “the most efficient shape in nature” and “the most mathematically efficient way to cool your drink,” according to the company’s website.

source Courtesy of Glace Luxury Ice

The ice cubes are sold in orders of 50 ice cubes that come in 10 pouches of five cubes each. The cubes are shipped priority over-night and already frozen packaged in dry-ice, a representative for the company told Business Insider.

source Courtesy of Glace Luxury Ice

The ice is reportedly “purified of minerals, additives and other pollutants” and takes between 15 and 40 minutes to completely melt.

source Courtesy of Glace Luxury Ice

“Many of our clients order regularly and we do offer those clients additional benefits and wholesale pricing,” the representative said.

source Courtesy of Glace Luxury Ice

The company offers a “Tudor Luxury Ice Club” subscription for $1,100 a year that includes one case (50 pieces) of Glace Luxury Ice Mariko Spheres or G-Cubed four times a year along with special offers and official Glace gear.

source Courtesy of Gläce Luxury Ice

About 20% of the company’s business is with hospitality accounts that include Pebble Beach Resorts in California and Disneyland in Anaheim.

source Getty

