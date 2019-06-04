A luxury Maldives hotel is hiring an intern to look after turtles, with flights, overwater villa accommodation, and dolphin watching included

caption You can apply for a two week internship looking after turtles in the Maldives. source Coco Collection

A luxury hotel in the Maldives is hiring an intern to work in its turtle rescue centre for two weeks this summer.

The internship at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu isn’t paid, but the successful candidate will have all expenses covered.

Flights, overwater villa accommodation, and full-board would usually cost £5,000 ($6,340), and the intern will get to enjoy activities such as a sunset cruise, diving, dolphin watching, and a guided group snorkelling trip too.

They’ll be working with a leading specialist turtle veterinary surgeon, gaining invaluable experience.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Coffee runs, photocopying, and hanging around trying to be useful but not annoying … it’s safe to say interning often isn’t the most exciting job in the world.

However, not all internships are created equal, and if you’re after work experience that’s a little out of the ordinary this summer, listen up.

A luxury hotel in the Maldives is hiring an intern to work in its Marine Turtle Rescue Centre for two weeks in August, looking after turtles, posting on Instagram, and learning from veterinary experts.

What’s more, the successful candidate will have their flights, accommodation, and all food covered, meaning the whole experience would usually cost around £5,000 ($6,340).

While the work placement isn’t paid, the intern not only won’t have any costs, they’ll essentially get a free Maldives holiday at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu resort.

caption Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu’s villas are surrounded by turquoise ocean. source Coco Collection

Forget basic staff accommodation – they’ll get to stay in an incredible overwater villa, surrounded by turquoise waters and tropical paradise.

The intern will also get to enjoy full board benefits, enjoying every meal at Coco Palm’s Cowrie restaurant, where breakfast, lunch, and dinner are a buffet of Maldivian cuisine.

Read more: A UK company is offering someone $63,000 to travel in search of ‘Instagrammable’ locations, all expenses included

If that wasn’t enough, the successful candidate will be gifted some of the exciting experiences available to guests of the resort, such as a sunset cruise, diving, dolphin watching, and a guided group snorkelling trip in the stunning Baa Atoll.

caption Staying in an overwater Maldivian villa is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many. source Coco Collection

It won’t be all play and no work, though – the intern’s responsibilities include feeding the turtles, cleaning tanks, observing surgeries and medical procedures, and attending rescue missions to collect turtles in need.

They’ll be working with one of the UK’s leading specialist turtle veterinary surgeons, Dr Claire Petros, and thus getting incredible experience to add to their CV.

caption Dr Claire Petros. source Coco Collection

Coco Palm’s Marine Turtle Rescue Centre was founded with the Olive Ridley Project and is the first and only vegetarian-led turtle rescue centre in the Maldives.

The centre rescues, rehabilitates, and releases turtles, performing surgeries on turtle patients when necessary.

The intern will be required to provide information to guests on the project, attend any presentation evenings, and post on the project’s social media platforms to keep followers updated on what’s happening behind the scenes.

caption One of the hawksbill turtles you could be saving. source Coco Collection

To be in with a chance of securing the internship, applicants must submit a 2 to 3-minute video and a 500-word cover letter explaining why they think they would be a good fit for the role.

You don’t need any previous experience to apply, but you need to be a UK resident over the age of 18 years and keen to work in a related field.

You can apply on the Coco Collection website from June 17, and entries are open until June 31. Coco Collection will then create a shortlist of candidates before The Olive Ridley Project selects the winner.