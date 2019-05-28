You can now sleep in luxury pods on a scenic salt flat in Bolivia with panoramic views

caption Kachi Lodge boasts a series of domes with panoramic views of the Salar de Uyuni and the dazzling night sky. source Amazing Escapes/Vimeo

You can stay at a luxury resort in Salar de Uyuni, the largest salt flat in the world.

At Kachi Lodge, you can stay in a series of domes with panoramic views of the Salar de Uyuni and the dazzling night sky.

The two-night minimum stay in one of the resort‘s domes costs $1,980 per person, with the option to add additional nights for $990 per person.

A new luxury resort in Bolivia lets you enjoy unimpeded views of one of the world’s most stunning locations without all of the trials and tribulations that come with traditional camping trips.

At Kachi Lodge, you can stay in a series of domes in the middle of Salar de Uyuni, which is the largest salt flat in the world covering more than 4,000 square miles, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

Located at the base of Tunupa Volcano, the Kachi Lodge pods have a clear facade on one side to provide guests with panoramic views of the surrounding salt flat

caption Each pod comes equipped with a private bathroom, a double bed with hotel-style bedding, adequate heating, and a lounge area with seating. source Amazing Escapes/Vimeo

Each pod comes equipped with a private bathroom, a double bed with hotel-style bedding, adequate heating, and a lounge area with seating

There’s also a larger dome at the center of the camp that serves as a casual gathering and dining space for visitors.

caption Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia. source Olga Kot Photo/Shutterstock

According to the Kachi Lodge website, the entire facility is run using sustainable energy and with the goal of leaving minimal impact on the surrounding environment. Kachi Lodge was also built in close collaboration with the nearby community, employing locals from the village of Jirira as drivers and guides and crafting its menu to reflect local cuisine.

Since the resort is located in a remote location nearly 12,000 feet above sea level, guests can take in unparalleled views of the night sky from the comfort of their sleeping quarters

caption Guests can take in unparalleled views of the night sky from the comfort of their sleeping quarters. source Amazing Escapes/Vimeo

The resort will provide you with telescopes if you want to take a closer look at the starry sky above, but there are other activities around the camp for guests. According to the resort’s website, you can mountain-bike across the salt falt, hike a part of the nearby volcano, visit an island covered with cacti, or explore the village of Coquesa, which houses mummies in a cave above the town.

It will set you back to stay there, though

The two-night minimum stay in one of the resort’s domes costs $1,980 per person with the option to add additional nights for $990 per person.

The rate includes travel to and from the airport, food and beverages, and excursions. You can find out more or book a visit by contacting reservations@kachilodge.com.