A tiny, crescent-shaped island in the Arabian Gulf has 141 luxury villas and a private, half-mile beach — here’s a look inside the resort

- Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara
- Banana Island Resort is a private luxury resort in the Arabian Gulf.
- The resort has consistently earned awards since it opened in 2015, including, most recently, a 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice pick.
- In addition to its pristine beaches, the resort, like many around the world, places special emphasis on wellness-based services: It has a spa, a state-of-the-art wellness center, and personalized fitness and nutrition agendas.
Banana Island Resort is a distinctly crescent-shaped island off the coast of Qatar.
The resort, which opened in 2015, has 141 sea-view rooms, suites, and villas, nearly half a mile of private beachfront, and an array of awards to its name. Since its inaugural year, the resort has earned a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence and Travelers’ Choice awards, along with several World Travel Awards.
The hotel is operated by Anantara, a division of Minor Hotels that manages resorts in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.
Like many high-end resorts around the world, Banana Island Resort places considerable emphasis on health-based services; according to the resort’s site, it’s the only wellness center in a resort setting in the Middle East. Guests even have the option of enrolling in programs that include personalized fitness and nutrition agendas. A special offer also allows “dining by design” where guests can customize a menu and dine on the beach after a chef prepares their requests.
Keep reading to take a look at the exclusive resort.
Banana Island Resort is a premier luxury resort where rooms start at about $350 per night and go all the way up to $2,700 per night.
- Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara
The resort island is located off the coast of Qatar, which borders Saudi Arabia and sits near Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. It’s considered a part of the capital city, Doha, which is also the country’s largest by population.
Guests fly into the Hamad International Airport, before taking a 25-minute catamaran boat ride to reach the island shore.
On the crescent-shaped island, private villas line the shoreline, while other amenities — such as restaurants and spas — fill the middle.
The island resort first opened in 2015, and features luxury hotel rooms and plenty of wellness- and adventure-based activities.
The island’s impressive entrance functions as the centerpiece for the entire resort …
… and is just as beautiful in the daytime as it is at night.
Inside, guests get their first taste of the interior decorating that can be seen throughout the resort …
… which involves natural colors, luxurious seating areas …
… and intricate designs.
The island has its own state-of-the-art wellness center …
… where guests will discover amenities reaching well beyond those of a standard gym.
In addition to treadmills, guests can discuss personalized fitness programs and tailored classes with the resident specialist.
Options include healing treatments, private yoga, juice cleanses, and more.
Alternatively, guests can visit the Anantara Spa …
… to enjoy spa treatments inside.
When it comes to housing, guests can choose from a variety of options, including rooms, suites, and villas in various sizes and styles.
Options range from sea-view rooms with balconies …
… to suites with walk-out living rooms …
… and master bedrooms …
… to multi-bedroom villas with private pools.
Overwater villas are also available …
… and come in two-bedroom or three-bedroom varieties.
The resort also features a public lagoon pool …
… and a dive pool. Other areas include a surf pool and a kid’s water park.
The resort also boasts a cinema, a bowling alley …
… and a playground for kids.
While it’s a dry island (no liquor or wine is served), it has plenty of dining options. The Italian Riva Restaurant is just one of seven restaurants and cafes on the island, each of which has a distinct look and style.
The Q Lounge & Restaurant sits above the water and serves tapas …
… while Al Nahham features Arabic-Mediterranean cuisine.
The outdoor Tanzerin Beach Grill offers a more casual take on dining.
Guests can also request “dining by design” and customize a menu to enjoy on a private corner of the beach.
And, of course, the natural attraction of the island can’t be overlooked either: All guests have access to the beach throughout their vacation.
